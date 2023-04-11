Tonight, for the first time in 2023, the TinCaps will take the field for a matchup at Parkview Field.
After opening their campaign with three losses against the West Michigan Whitecaps on the road, Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City to start a six-game series against the Lake County Captains, who began their season with two wins in three games against the Dayton Dragons.
The weather is as close to perfect as one could ask for April in Fort Wayne, with the temperature at first pitch expected to be 74 degrees, which would be the highest for the home opener since Parkview Field opened in 2009 (surpassing last season's record of 70 degrees). The scintillating weather should bring out a sizable crowd to watch the TinCaps try to notch their first victory. For those who are attending the game, here is a look at the new concessions being offered at the downtown stadium this season.
Despite fielding a lineup with more than a few top 30 Padres prospects, the TinCaps have struggled with the bats to open the season, scoring just three runs all told in their first three games and losing by scores of 1-0 and 3-1 against West Michigan. The games in Comstock Park, Michigan, were played at times in bitterly cold conditions, however, and it's possible the return to the sun and warmth the Fort Wayne hitters enjoyed at the Padres' facility in Arizona during spring training could wake up the lumber. One player in particular looking for a breakout is shortstop Jackson Merrill, the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego farm system, who has started the campaign 0 for 12 without a walk. He also does not have any strikeouts, however, and he has made a decent share of solid contact, so some hits will likely be coming.
On the mound, the TinCaps will turn to 22-year-old left-hander Bodi Rascon in their home opener, with Rascon trying to duplicate the excellent three-inning starts turned in by Adam Mazur and Jairo Iriarte in Fort Wayne's opening series. The 2019 14th-round pick went 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA and middling strikeout and walk numbers at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season and was hit hard in his first two starts with the TinCaps late in the season. In his final two outings, however, he bounced back with 11 innings of two-run work, striking out 11 and walking two while giving up seven hits. He is the only member of the six-man Fort Wayne rotation this year who is not a top 30 Padres prospect, but he sits in the low-90s with excellent sink on his fastball.
Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews has said his starters will go no more than three innings (or 55-60 pitches) in their first turn or two through the rotation, so the TinCaps are utilizing a quasi-piggyback starter today, with right-hander Ryan Bergert, the Padres' No. 24 prospect, expected to be first out of the bullpen. Bergert will be in the rotation this season, but he is coming out of the 'pen today to get him some work before his expected first start of the season Sunday. Bergert had an up-and-down 2022, going 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA despite striking out 129 in 103 1/3 innings. He has excellent stuff with a fastball touching 96 mph and good breaking pitches and he often flew through opposing lineups in the early innings last year, but his starts repeatedly stalled the second time through the order and he struggled to hold teams down through five or six innings.
The Captains will counter with long-haired, 22-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport, who went 7-6 with a 4.21 ERA last season, all of which was spent with Lake County. He struck out nearly 10 hitters per nine innings, but also walked 52 in 107 frames, though he found his release point late in the season, going 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 28 strikeouts against three walks in his last four starts of the campaign. That dominant late-season stretch included six innings of two-run ball with eight K's and no free passes against the TinCaps in his final outing of the year. His curveball is his best pitch and it can make right-handers look foolish.
Aaron Davenport's Curveball.Reported: Bullying. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LvbFb1abcO— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 5, 2021
Welcome to the 2023 TinCaps season!
TinCaps available on TV for certain games
For those who are not able to make it to the ballpark tonight but would still like to watch the game, the TinCaps have announced that 15 of their home games will be available on MyNetwork TV (channel 21.3) in the Fort Wayne area, including tonight's Parkview Field opener.
“We’re excited to bring the Parkview Field experience to more TinCaps fans than ever before,” Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “With our high-level production team and on-air talent, it’s the next best thing to being at the ballpark.”
Each Thursday home game will be on TV. Here is the full list of those dates for television coverage, with three more games to be announced later.
• Tuesday, April 11 vs. Lake County Captains – Cleveland Guardians affiliate (6:30 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 13 vs. Lake County Captains – Cleveland Guardians affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons – Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 11 vs. Beloit Sky Carp – Miami Marlins affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 25 vs. Lansing Lugnuts – Oakland A’s affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, June 1 vs. South Bend Cubs – Chicago Cubs affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, June 15 vs. Dayton Dragons – Cincinnati Reds affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, July 6 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps – Detroit Tigers affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, July 20 vs. Lake County Captains – Cleveland Guardians affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons – Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, Aug. 17 vs. Dayton Dragons – Cincinnati Reds affiliate (7 p.m.)
• Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. South Bend Cubs – Chicago Cubs affiliate (7 p.m.)
Fans can also follow the team through a variety of online platforms. Click here for more information.