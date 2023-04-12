It's a beautiful day for the TinCaps to take another shot at grabbing their first victory of the 2023 season.
Fort Wayne started the campaign with three straight losses to the West Michigan Whitecaps on the road last week and followed that with a 3-1 defeat to the Lake County Captains on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field. Now 0-4, the TinCaps have another shot at notching a victory tonight in the second matchup of the set against Lake County.
The biggest issue for Fort Wayne so far has been production at the plate, which has been close to non-existent, as the TinCaps have scored only four runs in four games. Manager Jonathan Mathews said his team is being too defensive at bat and trying to avoid strikeouts rather than do damage with the lumber. Aggression will be the name of the game for the rest of the week for Fort Wayne as Mathews tries to coax his team out of its early-season slump.
Perhaps no player more embodies the need for a little more aggression than Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who is 0 for 15 to start his High-A tenure with the TinCaps. Merrill, who raked at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season to the tune of a .325 batting average, has one walk and one strikeout in his 16 plate appearances. On paper, one strikeout in 16 trips is not bad for a player at a new level – Merrill is certainly not overwhelmed by High-A pitching – but Mathews would rather have a 15% strikeout rate and a couple of hits than the current 6% and no knocks yet. The first-year manager insisted he is not at all worried about Merrill's slow start and expects him to hit plenty as the season wears on. The shortstop is once again hitting third in the Fort Wayne order tonight.
While the TinCaps' have struggled to produce runs, their pitchers have had little trouble preventing them, giving up no more than three runs in 3 of 4 games so far. Their starting pitching has been excellent, with Jairo Iriarte, Adam Mazur and Bodi Rascon turning in superlative starts in their first outings of the season. Tonight, right-hander Garrett Hawkins tries to continue that trend. The Padres' 19th-ranked prospect, per MLB.com, Hawkins went 5-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 108 strikeouts against 20 walks in 77 1/3 innings at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season. The story was different after his late-season call-up to Fort Wayne, however, as he went 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four starts and surrendered six home runs and 10 walks in 15 1/3 innings. Still, Fangraphs believes the 23-year-old has potential.
"(He works) 91-93 mph and (touches) 95-96 at peak, but Hawkins’ fastball carry is what’s driving his heater’s effectiveness," the site's prospect experts wrote in May 2022. "His delivery is similar to that of (2010 NL All-Star) Ubaldo Jiménez, with a vertical arm slot created in part due to his big, open stride. Hawkins still finds a way to create tumble on his changeup from this slot and his slider has vertical action; both are about average. ... He has a starter’s toolkit."
Hawkins will pitch no more than three innings today – the TinCaps' starters are going just three innings (or 55-60 pitches) their first turn or two through the rotation, per Mathews – but even a few solid frames would probably boost Hawkins' confidence in his ability to deliver at this level.
The Captains will counter Hawkins with 24-year-old righty Reid Johnston, who went 4-6 with a 3.94 ERA at Low-A Lynchburg last season while issuing only 24 walks in 112 innings. If the command the 2021 19th-round pick displayed last season is any indication, the TinCaps will have to be ready to hit when they step into the box tonight. Unlike Aaron Davenport, who walked four Fort Wayne hitters in 4 1/3 innings last night, Johnston is going to give the TinCaps little for free.
It's a second straight unseasonably warm night at Parkview Field. It's time for the bats to wake up.