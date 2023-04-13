TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews spent his daily meeting with the team's hitters this afternoon emphasizing how much he thought their approach improved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
He had believed for the first few games of the season the TinCaps were somewhat too defensive at the plate, avoiding strikeouts rather than really trying to do damage. That changed significantly Wednesday, Mathews said, and Fort Wayne made some loud contact against the Lake County Captains in that contest, especially in the early going.
But all of those hard-hit balls did not lead to the hoped-for breakout on the scoreboard, where the TinCaps were shut out for the second time in five games and lost 4-0 to run their record to 0-5, with only four runs scored in those contests. Mathews wants his team to focus on the process and let the results follow, rather than getting frustrated with the lack of results. In the skipper's mind, hitting the ball hard as often as Fort Wayne did Wednesday will eventually lead to runs in bunches.
The TinCaps have an opportunity to make Mathews look prescient tonight, when they take on the Captains in the third matchup of a six-game series. It's yet another unseasonably warm and sunny April day, the third in a row in this series, and the weather shows few signs of breaking in the next few days, meaning the environment should be ideal for hitting.
That was not the case when Fort Wayne right-hander Jairo Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect, made his first start of the season, at West Michigan last Thursday. Iriarte dominated in upper-30s temperatures on Opening Day, striking out six and giving up just two hits and a walk in three innings. Unfortunately for Iriarte, 21, one of the two hits he gave up was a line-drive home run off the bat of the Whitecaps' Ben Malgeri, a run which was all the hosts needed in 1-0 triumph. Despite taking the loss, Iriarte flashed outstanding stuff, with a fastball touching 96 mph and an upper-80s changeup which is devastating when he locates it well. His Achilles heel in the past has been command, but he had little issue in that area against West Michigan, starting with seven strikes in eight pitches and continuing to be around the plate for most of his outing.
It's unclear whether Iriarte, who went 4-7 with a 5.12 ERA and impressive strikeout numbers at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, will get a chance to pitch deeper than three innings into the game. Mathews said before the season he is going to limit the pitchers to three innings in the first turn or two through the rotation, though he admitted Wednesday to looking forward to getting the starters stretched out as the season goes on. Fort Wayne is currently carrying 17 pitchers, so there's little need for the starters to pitch seven or eight innings, but they've performed so well in three-inning bursts thus far (only Victor Lizarraga gave up more than one run in his inaugural start of the campaign) the prospect of them getting to five or even six innings is enticing.
The Whitecaps will counter Iriarte with Trenton Denholm, a 2021 14th-round pick who went 5-5 with a 4.79 ERA and middling strikeout and walk numbers at Low-A Lynchburg last season. Fangraphs ranked him the No. 27 prospect in the Cleveland Guardians' organization and had this to say about him:
"His 91-94 mph velocity band is ... a drastic improvement from his last two years at (California-)Irvine. Denholm retained his trademark changeup and command, added a cutter, and his curveball is now 5 mph harder than it was in college."
The TinCaps will be without one of the Padres' better position-player prospects tonight as second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño has been sidelined with the wrist injury he suffered during a collision with shortstop Jackson Merrill on Wednesday. Cedeño is the Padres' 12th-ranked prospect, but he dealt with a wrist issue last year so it is likely the TinCaps and Padres are being careful with him. Lucas Dunn will play second tonight and Marcos Castañon will take Dunn's usual spot at third. Castañon will hit third, as well, with Merrill, the top-ranked prospect in the Midwest League, moving up to second after batting third in the first five contests.
