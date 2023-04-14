The TinCaps grabbed their first victory of the season Thursday, roaring back from a five-run, sixth-inning deficit to beat the Lake County Captains 8-6 and snap a season-opening five-game losing streak.
Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews hopes his team can use the comeback victory as a springboard for more success in the days ahead as it tries to avoid a second consecutive series loss to open the campaign.
"The old saying in baseball is momentum is only as good as tomorrow's starting pitcher, so hopefully we go out and get the good start again (today)," said Mathews, who earned his first managerial win since 1999 on Thursday. "Our starting pitching has been really good and it looks like our bats are starting to come around. If both of those things are meshing, it's going to be a tough team to beat."
The TinCaps' starting pitcher tonight is Padres No. 7 prospect Victor Lizarraga, a 19-year-old right-hander who was San Diego's minor league pitcher of the year last season, when he went 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA at Low-A Lake Elsinore. He struggled in his first outing this season, giving up five runs on five hits with a walk and an HBP in 2 2/3 innings, but he will have a chance to bounce back tonight.
The Captains will counter right-hander Tommy Mace, who spent all of last year in the Midwest League, going 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA.