The TinCaps enjoyed five consecutive days of unseasonably excellent weather to open their home schedule with clear blue skies for almost all of them and temperatures reaching the 80s.
But as the the team prepares for the final matchup of its six-game series with the Lake County Captains this afternoon at Parkview Field – Fort Wayne needs a win to garner a split of the set – dark clouds hang over the downtown stadium and rain threatens to wash out the series finale. The scheduled start time of 1:05 p.m. has been delayed to 1:40 p.m.
If the game is played, the TinCaps will try to build on Saturday's offensive explosion, when they pounded 17 hits overall and scored two runs in the ninth inning on the way to a 12-11 victory, punctuated by a Jakob Marsee RBI single which scored Justin Farmer with the winning tally, setting off a celebration on the infield. It was the type of offensive performance which has seemed very far off for Fort Wayne for much of this season – it got shut out twice in the first games of the campaign and scored just five runs in its first 50 innings at bat – but the TinCaps have significant hitting talent on this roster and it has started to show itself in recent days; after going 2 for 25 (.080 batting average) with runners in scoring position in its first five games, Fort Wayne is 13 for 28 (.464) in such situations in the last three contests and is averaging eight runs in those games.
That performance has helped the TinCaps win two of their last three games after an 0-5 start. In their quest to make it 3 of 4, Fort Wayne sends out a lineup with identical personnel to that of Saturday's, with Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, fresh off a two-hit performance, in the No. 2 slot and Carlos Luis, who had a career-high five RBI including a grand slam Saturday, batting sixth.
Jakob Marsee gave the 'Caps their first walk-off win Saturday. He leads off again in today's starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Do5I54sCN3— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 16, 2023
On the mound today, getting his first start of the season, is right-hander Ryan Bergert, the Padres' No. 24 prospect. Bergert, 23, spent all of last season with Fort Wayne, going 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA, though with solid strikeout and swing-and-miss numbers. He opened his year with a piggyback start behind Bodi Rascon in the series-opener against Lake County on Tuesday, going two innings and giving up a run on two hits with two walks. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bergert spent much of last season getting off to excellent starts in his outings, often rolling through the lineup the first time he faced it, before struggling when the order turned back over. He probably won't go much more than three innings today so if he can get off to a good start he could avoid needing to see many hitters a second time. His four-pitch mix includes a fastball which can clock in the mid-90s, a sharp-breaking curve and slider and a changeup which has significant promise and could be a weapon against left-handers as it develops.
Once Bergert's start is complete, the TinCaps could use a somewhat better performance from their bullpen than they've gotten in recent days. After solid efforts early in the campaign, the Fort Wayne relief corps has given up 16 runs (12 earned) in 11 innings over the last two games. The TinCaps have 11 relievers on their staff and seven of those have gotten a chance to work in the last two contests. Of those, only Adam Smith has avoided having runs charged to him. The bullpen has to be better if Fort Wayne is to make headway after its difficult start.
The Captains will counter Bergert with 23-year-old left-hander Rodney Boone, who split last season between Low-A Lynchburg and Lake County, going 8-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 137 strikeouts against just 29 walks in 114 1/3 innings all told. He dominated Lynchburg and wasn't quite as good when he got to the higher level – he surrendered 16 home runs in 65 2/3 innings at Lake County – but his command remained excellent after his promotion and he got this year off to a very good start with 4 1/3 shutout innings against Dayton last Saturday, striking out six, walking two and giving up just one hit. He is a soft-tosser, sitting 86 mph with his fastball, but he throws a variety of secondary pitches, including an excellent changeup, which make the heater more effective. Boone is an old-school junk-baller.
Cedeño to IL
The Padres made a roster move Saturday, sending second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño, the farm system's No. 12 prospect, to the 7-day injured list and promoting infielder Kervin Pichardo, 20, from the Arizona Complex League to Fort Wayne.
Cedeño got hurt when he and Merrill came together while chasing a ground ball up the middle Wednesday against Lake County. Cedeño not only took an elbow to the head from Merrill but also suffered a wrist injury (the latter is the issue which is putting him on the shelf). A wrist issue limited him somewhat last season, so the Padres are likely being cautious. Cedeño, who turned 21 Saturday, was 1 for 17 with a walk to start the season at the plate, so a reset might not be the worst outcome for him. He is eligible to return from the IL next week against Peoria.
Pichardo, whom the Padres received from the Phillies in exchange for MLB reliever James Norwood, split last season between Low-A Lake Elsinore and Triple-A El Paso. He actually had a better batting line in El Paso, posting a respectable .746 on-base plus slugging (OPS) and scoring 14 runs with 15 RBI in 29 games. He'll provide infield depth for Fort Wayne, but the corner infield spots are crowded (Luis, Nathan Martorella, Cole Cummings and Marcos Castañon all need time) and Fort Wayne would like to keep Dunn's bat in the lineup, so Dunn will likely get most of the reps at second for the next few games at least.