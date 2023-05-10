The TinCaps opened their series against Beloit on Tuesday with a thud, going 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position in the first eight innings and surrendering 17 hits and three home runs on the way to a 14-4 loss.
It was not the type of performance for which Fort Wayne was hoping in its return to Parkview Field after an encouraging series against the Lake County Captains on the road last week, but there were at least some signs of life in the ninth inning, when the TinCaps strung together three straight hits, including two with runners in scoring position, to plate a couple of runs.
They are hoping that momentum can carry into Game 2 of the series, which will get underway at 6:35 p.m. in downtown Fort Wayne. The Sky Carp lead the Midwest League West Division while the TinCaps are in last in the East, trailing first-place Great Lakes by 9 1/2 games barely a month into the season.
Hoping to get Fort Wayne back on track tonight is 24-year-old right-hander Jared Kollar, an undrafted free agent signed out of Rutgers last summer. Kollar has mostly been a long reliever in his short pro career, but he's getting the start tonight in part because Fort Wayne's rotation is in flux following the pair of doubleheaders the team played Thursday and Saturday against Lake County (the result of rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday). Kollar, who went 8-2 at Rutgers last year, has been excellent this season, throw six shutout innings across two appearances, including three perfect frames against the Captains last week. He will likely go about three innings today and then leave the game to the Fort Wayne bullpen, which surrendered 11 runs Tuesday and has generally struggled this season.
On April 22, 2022, Kollar took the mound for Rutgers against Iowa. Pitching for the Hawkeyes that day was eventual Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur, who is also a TinCap now and is scheduled to pitch Saturday.
Opposing Mazur for @RutgersBaseball is Jared Kollar (‘22 Elg.). Durable framed RHP worked in the 88-90/1 mph range early before settling in the 86-88 mph range. OTT slot w/ DH plane & some deception. Mixed in 12-6 CB that flashed short downer action @ times. @vcervinoPG pic.twitter.com/PRn8dvbN89— PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 22, 2022
The Sky Carp will counter Kollar with 23-year-old righty Jared Poland, a sixth-round pick in last year's draft who has been terrific in his brief time as a pro. Poland had a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings at Low-A Jupiter at the end of last year, a 1.69 mark in 16 innings to start this year at Low-A and then gave up a run in five innings in his first High-A start last week. He's not a big strikeout pitcher (though he did have 103 punchouts in 83 1/3 innings in his senior campaign at Louisville) but his command is solid and he has plenty of experience pitching deep into games. He's gone six innings in two of his four starts this year.
Jared Poland was dealing tonight! The @LouisvilleBSB product struck out 8⃣ batters in 4⃣ innings for his 2023 debut! #HammerTime pic.twitter.com/pkn91rqAku— Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) April 12, 2023
The TinCaps will send out a lineup which does not include Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who is getting a day off after notching five hits in his last two games and eight in his last five contests. Fort Wayne's two hottest hitters, Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella, who combined to reach base seven times in Tuesday's loss and are tied for third in the league in home runs with five apiece, are hitting second and third. Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee is among the league leaders in walks, but has also homered in back-to-back games after going without a long ball in his first 26 contests. He led off the bottom of the first with a 360-foot line drive to the concourse in right Tuesday.