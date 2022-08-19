Agustin Ruiz hit 15 home runs in just 72 games for the TinCaps last season, coming within sight of the franchise record of 21 before getting promoted to Double-A in early August.
This season has not gone as well for the 22-year-old left-handed-hitting slugger, who came back to Fort Wayne in the middle of the campaign after struggling in Double-A San Antonio and was hitting just .171 with the TinCaps this year going into Thursday’s contest.
For one night Thursday, he found his 2021 form, blasting a home run – his first since June 19 – and a triple and driving in both TinCaps runs in a 5-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,512.
Fort Wayne (45-66, 18-27 second half) lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Ruiz’s home run came in the fourth inning. With one out and Fort Wayne trailing 4-0, he came to the plate focused on swinging early at a fastball. The first pitch from Dayton reliever Frainger Aranguren was a heater on the inner third and Ruiz got his hands in and yanked it well over the right field wall for his sixth homer of the season (fourth with the TinCaps), a solo shot that was also his team’s first hit.
“The main thing at the plate right now is I’m just trying to get my confidence back,” Ruiz said through a translator. “I’m going to keep fighting because opportunities are going to keep coming. Just stay calm. I’ve been seeing the ball very well and I’m feeling better. I’m hitting the ball harder too.”
Ruiz added an RBI triple off the wall in the sixth, scoring Cole Cummings, but the TinCaps only managed two other hits – both from Anthony Vilar – and lost for the second straight night after taking Tuesday’s series opener against the last-place Dragons.
Ruiz had two hits for the first time since Aug. 5, though he also struck out with two on in the eighth while representing the tying run.
“It all boils down to his rhythm and timing,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Ruiz. “When he gets himself into a good position to hit and he’s on time, he’s able to deliver that barrel to the ball.
“The ability to catch up to a good fastball has been elusive for him, but (Thursday) he was in a much better spot. … He was able to get the barrel out front and do some damage to the pull side.”
The game was scoreless through three innings, but Dayton broke it open in the fourth against Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert. Two doubles to open the inning brought in the game’s first run and Michel Triana followed with a towering two-run home run that cleared the right-field wall by barely a foot.
Bergert gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Fort Wayne reliever Keegan Collett pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six.
One night after the TinCaps committed a season-high five errors in a 10-2 loss, they were error-free.
Among those in attendance was Cookie Rojas – not to be confused with the five-time MLB All-Star of the same name – who is the MLB regional supervisor for High-A Central and Double-A Central.