Graham Pauley continued one of the most remarkable hitting stretches in the recent history of the TinCaps on Friday, clubbing three more hits including a two-run home run, his 12th long ball in 31 games since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June.
That was the good for Fort Wayne. The bad was just about everything else. The TinCaps issued seven walks, committed four errors – a season-high total for the second time this week – and went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position on the way to an 8-4 loss to league-leading Great Lakes in front of an announced crowd of 6,527 at Parkview Field.
The loss kept Fort Wayne (51-49, 19-15 second half) from taking sole possession of first in the Midwest League East Division’s second-half race. The TinCaps and Dayton Dragons are tied atop the East after the Dragons lost to Beloit on Friday, 11-6.
One night after a 10-0 win, the TinCaps trailed 8-0 after 5½ innings but slowly chipped away. Fort Wayne got a run in the seventh on a Lucas Dunn RBI grounder and another in the eighth when Pauley scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a single. Pauley’s two-run blast in the ninth, a towering shot to right, completed the scoring and gave him 15 RBIs in his last nine games.
“It’s Aug. 4 and they’re still fighting and still battling into the ninth inning,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “That game, they could’ve rolled over, but they didn’t. There’s no quit.”
But Fort Wayne also missed a plethora of opportunities, leaving eight runners on in the final three innings. Catcher Anthony Vilar struck out with two on to end the game on a check-swing call made by home plate umpire Garret Griffin. Villar stood at the plate in disbelief as the umpires jogged off. Mathews had some sharp words for Griffin on his way to the Fort Wayne dugout.
The first five innings featured a parade of Fort Wayne miscues that began with two outs in the first inning when second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño couldn’t handle a slow roller. A walk and a single off TinCaps starter Austin Krob scored the game’s first run.
The second inning was even sloppier as Krob issued a second straight leadoff walk, a passed ball on Vilar moved Chris Alleyne to second, a balk on Krob moved him to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly.
The mistakes continued in the third with Cedeño fielding a roller, trying to flip underhand to first and instead bouncing the ball along the ground and into the Fort Wayne dugout, leaving runner Luis Yanel Diaz on second. A two-out single – another miscue as shortstop Kervin Pichardo threw late to first on a relatively routine ground ball – brought him in for a 3-0 Loons lead.
“It was sloppy, the defense, we didn’t catch it,” Mathews said. “I don’t know, it snowballed on us a little bit and then nobody could pick each other up early in the game. It was one of those nights.”
Yet another error by Pichardo set up a three-runs Loons rally in the fifth. The shortstop was unable to handle a potential double-play grounder up the middle after it ticked off Krob’s glove, leaving two on with none out. Reliever Austin Smith issued a walk to load the bases, then hit Nick Biddison to bring in a run and surrendered a two-run single to Alleyne to make it a six-run deficit.
Krob worked 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits and a career-high four walks.
“Krob threw the ball better than his results,” Mathews said.
TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella doubled and scored on Dunn’s grounder in the sixth, extending Martorella’s on-base streak to 20 games, the longest by a TinCap this year. The league’s leader in RBI struck out with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh.