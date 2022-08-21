The TinCaps’ series finale against the Dayton Dragons on Sunday at Parkview Field was rained out after a momentary torrential downpour soaked the field in the bottom of the first inning and made the playing surface unusable even when the sun returned.
The game was scoreless when it was called off.
There are no more matchups scheduled between the teams this season, so the game will not be made up. Fans who had tickets can redeem them at the Parkview Field ticket office for any of Fort Wayne’s final six home games (Aug. 30-Sept. 4 against West Michigan) or any home game in April.
The TinCaps (45-68, 18-29 second half) return to action Tuesday, when they start a six-game series in Midland, Michigan, against the Great Lakes Loons.
Auto racing
NHRA Nationals
Four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence raced to his first victory of the season Sunday, defending his event win at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway in the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car for the third time in four races.
Basketball
WNBA playoffs
In Seattle, Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep the first-round series. … In Uncasville, Connecticut, Kayla Thornton scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 to force a deciding third game Wednesday night in Texas.
Football
3 Indiana State students killed
Three Indiana State University students were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash, the school announced. A release from the university’s athletic department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players, though the school didn’t identify them. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, about 10 miles from Terre Haute. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree and was on fire when deputies arrived. Two passengers were treated for serious injuries, Plasse said. The driver and two other passengers died at the scene.
Golf
Tom Weiskopf dies at age 79
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was candid, often outspoken and accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at 79. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Weiskopf had four runner-up finishes in the Masters, the most of any player without a green jacket. Most memorable was in 1975, when Weiskopf and Johnny Miller stood on the 16th tee as they watched Jack Nicklaus hole a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope that carried him to another victory.
Gymnastics
17-year-old wins US women’s title
Konnor McClain won her first U.S. gymnastics national championship Sunday night, rallying past Shilese Jones in the finals. The 17-year-old McClain posted a two-day total of 112.750, just ahead of Jones at 111.900.
Hockey
K’s Alumni Game nets over $26,000
The Komets Alumni Game on Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse raised over $26,000 to support Braydin Lewis, 18, a hockey player recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. He is the son of Adam Lewis, a former Komets player. The game culminated a day of events at the Icehouse on Saturday, capped by the alumni game.