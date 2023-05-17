When TinCaps center-fielder Jakob Marsee caught a fly ball on the warning track for the final out of Fort Wayne's first no-hitter in more than a decade, TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela didn't know how to react.
After a moment of pause, Valenzuela decided to release every emotion at once.
"My mind just went blank and I just let everything out," said the backstop who caught all nine innings of Fort Wayne's 6-0 blanking of the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark. "I have never won a championship, but I think that was the closest thing I ever felt to the enjoyment and accomplishment.”
Watching Valenzuela experience every emotion imaginable from 60 feet, six inches away was Fort Wayne reliever Adam Smith, who recorded the final four outs of the game, working around a hit batter in the ninth inning.
“Vally just looked down and then he looked up at me and just started screaming," Smith said. "These are the kind of moments you don’t get to experience every day.”
Smith teamed up with starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte, who worked the first six innings and struck out eight while giving up a lone walk, and fellow righty reliever Alan Mundo on the third no-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history, which stretches back to 1993. This is the first time the TinCaps have ever pitched a no-hitter on the road and there was an announced crowd of 7,589 on hand to watch Fort Wayne shut down the hometown Dragons (15-19). It was the TinCaps' first no-no in almost exactly 10 years – they had not had one since May 9, 2013.
The starting pitcher for that last no-hitter was future MLB All-Star Max Fried.
The scene in the Fort Wayne clubhouse after the game Tuesday was one of mayhem.
“Everyone’s bumping fists, high fives, screaming, music, a lot of screaming," Valenzuela said. "It’s amazing."
Though he was not on the mound to end the game, the star of the event was Iriarte, the flamethrowing right-hander who is the Padres' No. 11 prospect. He equaled his his career-long outing from September with his latest in a string of excellent performances. The tall, slender 21-year-old touched 96 mph with his fastball and his ERA fell to 1.73, which would lead the league if he had enough innings to qualify.
Jairo Iriarte’s night likely done his line6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SOHis ability to land his breaking ball for strikes was really impressive. Changeup looked great. It’s a legit 3 pitch mix. Very exciting prospect. pic.twitter.com/GFfzgRFtjY— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) May 17, 2023
“Outstanding, electric as always," Valenzuela said of his battery mate for the first six frames. "He’s been hot, the last three outings he’s been an absolute unit. We can even tell the hitters, ‘Hey we’re coming with the off-speed,’ and they don’t even try to swing at it. I think this is known by now, but he doesn’t belong in this league any more.”
Iriarte started the opener of the six-game series after having his previous start suspended by rain after he'd only worked two innings. This one was also delayed by weather – first pitch was 31 minutes late – but it was worth the wait as Iriarte carved up the Dayton lineup and extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 13 1/3. He has not yet given up a run in May.
“Jairo … just completely dominated his opponent tonight," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "It was pleasantly kind of boring. Just run him out there and you just become a fan at that point because there wasn’t a whole lot going on on the bases. He didn’t have a ton of traffic, he had a bunch of punchouts. He was just better than everybody tonight and he is on a lot of nights. He’s a special arm.”
It was when Iriarte exhausted his pitch count for the night that Mathews really became focused on the possibility of a no-hitter. But his first move did not have much to do with preserving the no-no: Mundo was first out of the bullpen because he had not pitched since May 10 and needed work.
The 22-year-old Mundo took over in the seventh and retired the first five hitters he faced before issuing a walk and giving way to Smith. He battled through a split fingernail which he suffered earlier in the day and which got worse as he pitched.
Smith, who had one save in three professional seasons entering the game, struck out Justice Thompson to end the eighth.
Before the 23-year-old former 14th-round pick entered the game, he had not been paying much attention to the proceedings.
"(In the bullpen), we weren’t even thinking about what was going on in the game," Smith said. "The whole time we were having a great conversation in the bullpen about our faith in God and just enjoying the moments we’ve been given as a baseball team. Then when I came in in the eighth inning, I just thought, ‘This is meant to happen.’ This kind of day where we’re talking about our faith and being together as a team and having this moment together was meant to happen."
Valenzuela had not been privy to the bullpen conversation, but he too turned his gaze upward in the final innings.
"I was so nervous in the eighth and ninth innings; I was shaking when I was putting the signs down," the catcher said. "I’m not too religious, but in those innings I was praying to God I was putting the right signs down.”
The first hitter in the ninth, shortstop Edwin Arroyo, hit a sinking line drive to center field. Marsee raced in and made a shoestring catch to rob Arroyo of a hit.
"I didn’t think Marsee was going to get to that ball," Mathews said. "He made an unbelievable play."
Later, Mathews learned from left-fielder Nathan Martorella that Marsee had motioned for all three outfielders to move in a few steps just a couple of pitches earlier. That slight adjustment made all the difference.
After Marsee's sprawling grab, Smith hit Jack Rogers, just the fourth baserunner of the night for Dayton, but Martorella hauled in a fly ball for the second out. Then, Smith got ahead of Austin Hendrick 0-2.
On the ensuing pitch, Valenzuela called for a changeup and signaled for it to be down, almost in the dirt. Instead, Smith hung it right over the plate and Hendrick put a charge into it to center.
“I thought it was gone," Smith said. "You can see in the video me and Vally's reaction, we both had a consensus that we thought that ball was gone.”
It’s a NO-HITTER for the @TinCaps!@Padres prospects Jairo Iriarte (No. 11), Alan Mundo and Adam Smith combine for the club’s first no-no since 2013: pic.twitter.com/AY7pEAd7fV— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 17, 2023
Instead, Marsee raced back and caught the ball a few steps in front of the wall, setting off the celebration.
"I told him after the out, after we all came down, ‘That was the only pitch in the game that was middle-middle,’" Valenzuela said of Smith. "He’s really lucky."
Lucky too is a Dayton fan who got to take home the game-winning ball. When Marsee caught it in center field, he casually tossed it into the crowd beyond the wall, as if it were the end of any other inning.
"Some little kid has that baseball so hopefully they keep that ball for a long time," Smith said.
By the ninth, the actual outcome of the game was long decided thanks to a flurry of runs from Fort Wayne in the early innings. The TinCaps pushed across all six of their tallies in the third and fourth innings and three of them were driven in by designated hitter Carlos Luis, who went 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run. He has 16 RBI this year after driving in 77 last season.
The victory was the second in a row for the TinCaps (12-22), who no longer have the worst record in the Midwest League as they climbed above Wisconsin (11-22).
“I’m just ecstatic that I was able to experience this moment," Smith said. "It was just a great feeling for the team and for all of us, especially just having the slow start we are right now. Hopefully this gets us back on the right track and hopefully we start winning more games.”
Merrill close to return
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, the TinCaps' Opening Day shortstop, has not played since last Tuesday as he battles a non-COVID illness. He went through a full workout Tuesday before the game against the Dragons and Mathews anticipates Merrill being in the lineup Wednesday.
The No. 10 prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs, is hitting just .222 with three home runs and nine RBI in 24 games, but he had six hits, including a home run, across the three games before he went on the shelf. He has missed time for two separate bouts of illness this year.