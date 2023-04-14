The TinCaps roared back from a five-run, sixth-inning deficit to beat the Lake County Captains 8-6 on Thursday at Parkview Field and claim their first victory of the season, in front of 4,407 fans. Jackson Merrill hit a home run and went 3 for 4 for Fort Wayne.
The hosts snapped a season-opening five-game losing streak which was their longest since a six-game slide to start 2018. They improved to 1-5 while Lake County fell to 4-2.
3 Takeaways
Win No. 1
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, in his first season as the team's skipper after acting as its hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021, notched his inaugural Midwest League managerial victory and his first triumph as a manager since he was piloting the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins in 1999.
After he secured the victory, Mathews received a video call from former TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras, who led the team during Mathews' tenure as hitting coach and is the franchise's career leader in victories. Contreras is now managing in Triple-A with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs of the International League.
"I wasn't worried, but I'm not going to lie and say it isn't a bit of a relief," Mathews said. "The guys are happy, we have win music playing in the clubhouse and that's the atmosphere we want. It's nice to get that first one checked off."
The TinCaps looked for most of the game as though they would lose their sixth straight to open the campaign as they trailed 6-1 in the sixth, but they scored seven runs across the next two innings to take the lead, more runs than they had scored in the previous 50 frames combined (five).
"It was good at-bats, we swung at the right pitches," Mathews said of his team's offensive breakout. "We were aggressive on the bases, probably to the point of being overaggressive at times, but we still played and they played hard and they stayed locked in. Everybody just wanted to pass the baton to the next guy. Wins like this tonight, moving forward, let's say we're down early in a game, we know there's always a chance, so that's super encouraging."
Home run No. 1
The TinCaps scored the game's first run on a solo home run to the lawn seats in right-center from Merrill, the top prospect in the Midwest League and the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs.
Merrill started his season 1 for 19, but pulled his hands in on a fastball and launched it off Lake County starter Trenton Denholm for his first home run of the season and the first for the TinCaps this year.
"He really didn't give me anything else but fastballs in that AB," Merrill said. "I was really sitting on fastball and trying not to chase too much. It got to 3-2 and I was like, 'All right, let's shorten up and try to put the barrel on the ball here.' He threw me an inside fastball which I kind of like to hit sometimes so I got the head and was able to drive it out."
Merrill jumped on home plate with two feet when he got around the bases and then shouted at his celebrating teammates as he headed to the dugout, seemingly putting a difficult start to the campaign behind him. He went on to line a single up the middle in the third and got on with an infield single to the right side in the seventh, setting up Lucas Dunn's game-tying two-RBI single later in the inning.
"I was struggling, but I wasn't striking out," Merrill said of his start. "I was putting the ball in play and I was just waiting for them to fall. Obviously tonight, three of them fell and hopefully more to come the rest of the season."
Crowd roar No. 1
Usually at this time of the year, the TinCaps' win would likely have been politely applauded by a small group of shivering fans who had braved the 40-degree temperatures of April nights in the Summit City. Instead, for the third straight day, fans were treated to unseasonably warm weather at first pitch, a climate which drew the second crowd of more than 4,000 in the first three home games.
Nearly all of those fans stuck around to see Fort Wayne claw its way back to a victory and, after having little about which to cheer in the first two games of the series, exploded as the TinCaps rallied, creating an atmosphere more akin to mid-July than mid-April.
"It was great, the crowd here is amazing," Merrill said. "Everybody came out. ... Just hearing the crowd get up after a win was electric."
Player of the Game: Justin Farmer, TinCaps
As good as Merrill was, Farmer wins this for his all-around performance as he not only drove in two runs with a double high off the wall in left-center which missed being a home run by a few feet, his third two-bagger of the series, but also made two tremendous catches in left field. On the first, he ranged over near the foul line and made a diving grab in the corner right against the side wall. On the latter, he went into the left-center gap and slid to rob Christian Cairo of a hit which would have scored at least one run after Fort Wayne had climbed back to within 6-4.
Extra innings
TinCaps starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte went three innings and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four. He retired the first six hitters he faced, four by strikeout. ... Fort Wayne left-hander Jason Blanchard pitched the final two innings and held Lake County scoreless for his first professional save (he has been a pro pitcher for three seasons). He struck out three. ... Joshua Mears went 2 for 3 with an RBI single, a walk and two stolen bases. He was also caught stealing once and made a throwing error from right which cost Fort Wayne a run. ... One night after getting ejected for arguing a third-strike call, Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored. He also had a throwing error which led to a run scoring. ... The TinCaps went 4 for 10 with runners in scoring position. They came into the game 2 for 25 in such situations this season. ... Reliever Chris Lincoln picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning. It was his first victory since Aug. 29, 2019.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 16.88 ERA) to the mound. The No. 7 Padres prospect was roughed up in his season-opening outing against West Michigan, but was San Diego's minor league pitcher of the year last season. The Captains will counter with righty Tommy Mace (0-0, 2.25 ERA).