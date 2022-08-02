TinCaps manager Brian Esposito was playing at Autumn Ridge Golf Course on Monday when one of his playing partners, Fort Wayne left-hander Robert Gasser, received some news: the TinCaps ace had been traded by the Padres to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a deal to bring four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.
“He found out on the 17th hole he had been traded,” Esposito said of Gasser, the No. 7 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, according to MLB.com. “Having a guy in the cart behind you driving to the 17th and just found out he got traded, that’s a pretty unique situation.
“It was great to be there when it happened. … The Brewers definitely have plans for him, which is why he was part of that package for an All-Star closer.”
The Brewers also received former TinCap Esteury Ruiz, an outfielder who made his major-league debut earlier this season, and Dinelson Lamet, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2015 and has been in the major leagues since 2017.
Gasser, 23, went 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA and 115 strikeouts against 28 walks in 90 1/3 innings this season for the TinCaps, who open a six-game homestand against the South Bend Cubs tonight at Parkview Field.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced after the trade Gasser will receive an immediate promotion to Double-A Biloxi of the Southern League when he changes organizations.
The Milwaukee executive called the now-former TinCap “quietly one of the best pitching prospects in baseball right now.”
Gasser suffered through a rough stretch in late May and early June, going 0-4 with an 8.38 ERA over four starts, but turned his season around thereafter, going 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 47 strikeouts against eight walks in six outings from June 8 to July 9. He pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings in back-to-back starts against Lansing in June on his way to Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors.
“It’s about knowing my repertoire,” Gasser said of his improvement. “It’s knowing how and when to use a certain pitch. … Some guys you throw it down the middle and force them to hit the ball and then some guys you have to be a little bit more careful, throw some more off-speed early.
“So just understanding lineups, especially when you see them multiple times, how they adjust to you. Just staying one step ahead of the opposing team.”
The southpaw was scheduled to start today and Esposito hinted the TinCaps could go with a bullpen day instead, mentioning Jose Espada, Gabe Morales and Luis Madrazo as pitchers who could see action.
Going forward, the TinCaps will have to find another full-time starter to replace Gasser. If Efraín Contreras is healthy, he could slide into Gasser’s spot and Dwayne Matos, who has filled in since Contreras left his start July 13 with elbow issues, could stay in the rotation. Matos, 21, pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his most recent start.
If Contreras remains unavailable, the Padres could send a starter from Low-A Lake Elsinore to take Gasser’s spot. Among the candidates would be 22-year-old Garrett Hawkins, the Padres’ No. 17 prospect according to Fangraphs, who has 100 strikeouts, 20 walks and a 4.23 ERA in 16 starts with Lake Elsinore this season. Left-hander Danny Denz, who pitched for the TinCaps last season and early this year and is now with the Storm, is another option.
Ruiz, 23, who played for the TinCaps in 2018 and hit .253 with 12 home runs, had a breakout season in Double- and Triple-A this year, belting 13 homers in 77 games and getting on base at a .467 clip. He has struggled since getting the call-up to the majors and will start at Triple-A with Milwaukee.
Lamet, 30, was a starter when he had a 2.99 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 1051/3 innings with Fort Wayne in 2015 – his performance helped the TinCaps to a playoff berth – but he has shifted to the bullpen this season and will be a reliever for the Brewers.
San Diego also sent heavily used MLB bullpen arm Taylor Rogers, 31, to the Brewers in exchange for Hader, a three-time NL Reliever of the Year who is 1-4 with an uncharacteristic 4.24 ERA this season (he had a 1.23 mark last season).
The Padres are hoping the hard-throwing left-hander can find his form down the stretch of the regular season as San Diego pushes for just its second playoff appearance since 2006.
With the trade deadline set for 6 p.m. today, the Padres might not be done pilfering from the TinCaps to bolster their MLB roster. Robert Hassell III, the Padres’ top prospect and the TinCaps’ best hitter, has had his name bandied about in potential trade packages for premium players – some see him as a potential chip that could help bring superstar Juan Soto from Washington – for several weeks. Last week, Hassell discussed those rumors.
”Part of me does think it’s cool,” the 2020 No. 8 overall pick said. “I’ll see stuff on Twitter and it doesn’t bother me. I like to see what might be happening. At the end of the day, when I’m at the field, I turn that stuff off. I take it as, if I’m playing the way I’m supposed to be playing, I want teams to talk about me. I want teams to want me. Just keep on playing my game. Whatever happens, happens. Right now I’m with the Padres and with the TinCaps, and loving every second of it.”
Mears returns
Fans at Parkview Field this week will see a familiar face in the outfield for the TinCaps. Slugger Joshua Mears is back with Fort Wayne after spending more than two months at the Padres’ team complex in Arizona.
With Fort Wayne, Mears crushed seven home runs in his first 13 games this season, but struggled to keep his strikeout rate down thereafter and was sent to Arizona in mid-May.
The Padres’ No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com, played in the Arizona Complex League from mid-June through late July.
He returned to the TinCaps last Tuesday and collected seven hits, including a pair of home runs – the first featured a 114 mph exit velocity off his bat – in six games against the Chiefs last week.
He struck out just three times in the final three games of the set.
”He’s not wearing the at-bats as hard as he was earlier in the season,” Esposito said of Mears. “He was searching for a lot of different ways to get better, he was just overloading his brain with video work and ... worried about his swing.
”He’s just a guy who’s enjoying what he’s doing right now.”