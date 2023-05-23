During the 2022 season Fangraphs rated then-Low-A Lake Elsinore pitcher Jairo Iriarte as the No. 27 prospect in the Padres’ farm system. The website’s prospect analyst, Eric Longenhagen, liked Iriarte’s “exciting secondary stuff” and hailed him as “very athletic” but delivered a warning:
“He will either need to command his fastball much more consistently or find another several ticks of velocity to offset his loose feel for location,” Longenhagen wrote in May 2022.
A year later, it appears Iriarte has responded to both of those edicts. After a 2022 in which he went 4-7 with a 5.12 ERA at Lake Elsinore, Iriarte has carved through the High-A Midwest League, going 2-2 with a 1.73 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 13 walks in 26 innings over seven starts.
Among pitchers who have also thrown at least 26 innings, Iriarte, who inked a deal with the Padres for a $75,000 bonus during the 2018-19 international signing period, ranks second in strikeout rate (37%), third in strikeouts per nine innings (13.5), third in opponent batting average (.163), and fourth in ERA.
His performance has not come as a surprise to Fort Wayne pitching coach Carlos Chavez, who mentioned Iriarte as a potential breakout star prior to the campaign, along with fellow starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga.
“They both had really good spring trainings,” Chavez said. “A lot of people don’t know anything about them, but I think they’re going to be huge for us this year. … They’re young and they’re very talented.”
While Lizarraga, 19, has been up and down, posting a 5.56 ERA in six starts, Iriarte, a slightly-built 21-year-old Venezuela native, has been the unquestioned ace of the Fort Wayne rotation since he struck out six in three innings in bitterly cold conditions on Opening Night at Lake County.
With Iriarte at the forefront, TinCaps starters are tied for fifth in the ML with a 3.75 ERA and though they have been let down by the bullpen somewhat – Fort Wayne relievers are 10th in ERA at 4.76 – they have helped the team go 10-8 in its last 18 games to dig out of the hole created by a 5-16 start.
Even in a rotation loaded with highly-touted arms – five of the TinCaps’ six starters were rated top-30 Padres prospects before the season by MLB.com – Iriarte (ranked No. 11) has stood out this year and delivered a signature moment Tuesday, when he worked six scoreless, hitless innings against the Dayton Dragons. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound righty was the key cog in Fort Wayne’s first no-hitter in more than a decade and third in franchise history, striking out eight before giving way to Alan Mundo and Adam Smith to finish the landmark pitching performance.
“Jairo … just completely dominated his opponent tonight,” Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said after the no-hitter. “It was pleasantly kind of boring. Just run him out there and you just become a fan at that point because there wasn’t a whole lot going on the bases. He didn’t have a ton of traffic, he had a bunch of punchouts. He was just better than everybody tonight and he is on a lot of nights. He’s a special arm and that showed up tonight.”
Iriarte’s performance during the no-hitter highlighted the ways he has improved from the Fangraphs evaluation in 2022 in which it was suggested, “The Padres could perhaps shift him to the bullpen late to see if his velo really pops in that role.” The righty touched 96 mph with his fastball Tuesday, showing off the pitch which Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser says “some evaluators now believe (is) the best fastball in the Midwest League.”
Iriarte’s heater, is complemented by a biting slider and a darting, uncommonly hard, upper-80s changeup which dives down and away from left-handed batters. That pitch has given him a reverse split in which he pitches even better against lefties (.155 batting average, .172 slugging percentage) than he does against righties (.182, .333).
During the no-hitter, Iriarte commanded all three pitches, throwing 48 strikes among his 76 offerings and issuing just one walk. His last three appearances have seen him take a leap forward with his command, walking only five in 13 innings while striking out 16 and giving up two hits and no runs.
“He’s been hot, the last three outings he’s been an absolute unit,” said TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who caught Iriarte during the no-hitter. “We can even tell the hitters, ‘Hey we’re coming with the off-speed,’ and they don’t even try to swing at it. I think this is known by now, but he doesn’t belong in this league any more.”
Iriarte’s line during the no-hitter, his only appearance of the six-game series against the Dragons, was enough to earn him Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors, the first TinCap to do so since lefty Robert Gasser last June. Iriarte will start the opener of a six-game series against Lansing tonight at Parkview Field.
“Throwing the first no-hitter of my career was very special,” Iriarte told TinCaps.com. “I thank God for keeping me healthy and thanks to my family for always providing support even from a distance.”