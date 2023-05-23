TinCaps pitcher Jairo Iriarte came into his start Tuesday against Lansing having surrendered five earned runs all season.
But the Padres’ No. 11 prospect proceeded to give up five runs in the fourth inning alone against the Lugnuts.
In his first start since working six hitless frames in Fort Wayne’s first no-hitter in more than a decade against Dayton on May 16, Iriarte surrendered six runs on seven hits in four innings as the TinCaps dropped the opener of a 12-game homestand 11-4 at Parkview Field on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 2,989.
“There was some weird balls hit and then he gave up some hard contact, too,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of his struggling ace. “His velo(city) was the same, there were some times he didn’t command it as well as he wanted, but it was just one of those nights for him.
“He’s been really good, and I fully anticipate him to be really good his next outing also.”
The Lugnuts (20-20) clubbed 16 hits against Fort Wayne pitching, doing most of their damage in the fourth and fifth innings, in which they sent 17 hitters to the plate, had 11 of them reach base on the way to scoring a total of nine runs.
The outburst turned a 2-1 Fort Wayne lead at the outset of the fourth into a 10-2 Lansing advantage an inning and a half later.
The TinCaps (15-25) are 3-10 in their past 13 home games, but 8-4 in their last 12 road contests. They are 0-4 in Tuesday home games this season.
“Coming off the off day, we do kind of a longer work day, but I think probably so does everybody else,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
“So no, I don’t know that I have an answer necessarily, but I do know it seems like at home, especially on Tuesdays, we haven’t been as good as we have been on the road.”
Tuesday’s game started well for Fort Wayne, which pushed across a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the first.
After Nathan Martorella walked, Lucas Dunn drove him in with a laser of a double off the wall in left field, and Brandon Valenzuela knocked in Dunn with a hard ground ball to the right side that ticked off first baseman Jack Winkler’s glove and dribbled into the outfield.
Martorella remained hot, notching two hits, including a double, and walking twice. The lefty slugger, who is tied for the Midwest League in home runs with seven, has three consecutive multihit games and hit a go-ahead grand slam in an 11-10 win over Dayton on Sunday.
“I feel good at the plate,” said Martorella, whose .915 on-base plus slugging is sixth in the league.
“Taking it day by day, continuing to do my routines and not making any moment bigger than it is, just sticking to myself.”
Iriarte dominated through the early innings, touching 98 mph with his fastball – the hardest he has thrown this season – and striking out leadoff hitter Jonny Butler on three pitches to open the game.
In the third inning, however, Butler reached on a slow bouncer up the middle that Fort Wayne second baseman Kervin Pichardo could not corral in time to retire the speedy Butler at first. Butler then stole second and scored on a Max Muncy single to left center, breaking a string of 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Iriarte, who came into the game with a 1.73 ERA.
With his team still in front, Iriarte struggled from the outset in the fourth, giving up a leadoff single, hitting a batter, then surrendering four more hits, including two doubles, before retiring the side with Fort Wayne down 6-2. By the end of the inning, his fastball had noticeably less explosion, hitting just 92 mph.
Iriarte’s ERA ballooned to 3.30. He had not given up more than two runs or four hits in any of his first seven starts and had surrendered only two hits in his previous 13 innings.
The Lugnuts piled up four more runs on five hits against Ruben Galindo in the fifth to break the game open.
A Justin Farmer RBI single and an RBI groundout from Joshua Mears finished the scoring for the TinCaps.