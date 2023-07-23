For the third time in four days, the TinCaps’ offense was nearly nonexistent, getting no-hit through six innings and managing only two knocks in all in a 2-1 loss to the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 6,232 at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne (46-44, 14-10 second half) rallied in the last of the ninth, bringing in its first run on a Lucas Dunn sacrifice fly to score Nathan Martorella, who had walked to open the inning and moved to third on a Graham Pauley single to right, but Carlos Luis swung through a fastball from Lake County closer Tyler Thornton to end the game and hand the Captains the series, four games to two.
“Lake County did a nice job against our guys,” said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, whose team had five hits or fewer Thursday, Friday and Sunday. “Our lineup has been pretty long over the course of the season and I still think it is. … I still think it’s a dangerous lineup.”
The TinCaps have dropped back-to-back series and lost six of their last nine games in all after a stretch in which they went 6-0-2 over an eight-series span from mid-May through mid-July.
Fort Wayne’s loss Sunday, combined with a Dayton win over Wisconsin, was enough to shrink the TinCaps’ lead to two games over the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race.
Dayton starting pitcher Trenton Denholm pitched just one inning in his first appearance since June 30, but a Lake County bullpen, which came into the game with a league-worst 5.09 ERA, shut down the TinCaps for seven innings until the rally against Thornton in the ninth. Right-hander Tom Wolf pitched three perfect innings and struck out four in the middle frames.
“Today was a bullpen day for them so it was tough for (our) guys to get into a rhythm,” Mathews said. “They didn’t see anybody really more than once and sometimes that’s a tough day.”
Fort Wayne’s best chance to take control of the game came when it was still scoreless in the third. Lake County reliever Sergio Morillo walked three straight TinCaps to open the frame, throwing nine consecutive balls at the outset, but the TinCaps failed to score as Kervin Pichardo and Joshua Mears were picked off second and third, respectively, by Lake County catcher Joe Donovan.
Donovan was at the center of the go-ahead rally for the Captains in the fifth. With two outs, he worked a full-count walk off Fort Wayne left-hander Bodi Rascon. Leadoff man Jake Fox hit next and, after Rascon got ahead 1-2, ripped a double off the wall just to the right of straightaway center, bringing in Donovan with the game’s first run. Rascon knew he had made a mistake as soon as the ball left Fox’s bat and the southpaw hurler crouched on the mound in distress before standing to back up home plate.
The double off the wall was one of the few mistakes Rascon made in his fifth consecutive solid start. The left-hander worked into the sixth inning for the first time this season, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out six. He took a hard-luck loss, but the 22-year-old’s ERA is 1.64 over his last five appearances.
“My slider was definitely working,” Rascon said. “My changeup wasn’t really there, but whenever I needed it, it came up and my heater was playing (Sunday). The key has just been my confidence.”
Fort Wayne right-hander Jose Geraldo escaped a two-on, none-out jam in the sixth after Rascon gave up a pair of singles, then let a run cross in the seventh when he overthrew a two-out changeup and it spiked into the dirt, glancing away from catcher Juan Zabala for a run-scoring wild pitch and a 2-0 Captains lead.
The run snapped a streak of 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames over eight appearances for Geraldo since June 16.
Martorella led off the bottom of the seventh with a line drive banged so hard off the wall in right the slugger could only manage a single, the second time in the series he was robbed of an extra-base hit in that fashion. Still, it was Fort Wayne’s first hit, and Lucas Dunn walked later in the frame to put two on with one out.
Luis then blooped a fly ball to center field, but Fox made a terrific sliding catch to rob the TinCaps of a hit that would have loaded the bases. Zabala grounded out to end the threat.
The series saw 40,438 fans in attendance at Parkview Field, a series record at the downtown stadium since the Midwest League went to six-game series at the beginning of the 2021 season.