When TinCaps shortstop Kervin Pichardo took ball four outside to force in a run in the ninth inning against Lake County on Thursday, the crowd of 7,309 at Parkview Field erupted as though the TinCaps had won their first Midwest League championship since 2009.
It was one of the few chances the boisterous crowd had to cheer all night.
Pichardo’s run-scoring walk broke a Lake County shutout and kept Fort Wayne from being held scoreless for the first time since June 1, but it was nowhere near enough in an 11-2 loss that saw the TinCap bullpen surrender 10 runs over the final three innings, including six in the ninth.
Fort Wayne (45-42, 13-8 second half) has lost four of its last six games after winning seven of its previous eight and saw its lead in the race for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot trimmed to three games over West Michigan.
One day after pounding 15 hits in an 11-3 win, the TinCaps’ offense was almost entirely silent, managing just two hits.
The Captains took the lead for good in the third inning when, with one out, No. 9 hitter Joe Donovan lifted a 3-1 pitch from Fort Wayne starter Henry Henry deep to left field and watched it fly a few rows deep into the Home Run Porch beyond the wall for his third long ball of the season and a 1-0 advantage.
The start of the game was delayed by 31 minutes because of severe thunderstorms over downtown Fort Wayne, which momentarily drenched the stadium. When the foul weather dissipated, it left behind some favorable wind for hitters, which helped Donovan’s towering fly ball carry out of the park.
Henry made his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances across High-A and Double-A and lasted three innings, giving up the one run on three hits while striking out two without a walk. It was his first start at Parkview Field in seven seasons in the Padres’ organization and his first start with the TinCaps since Sept. 1, 2018.
The 24-year-old Henry, a 2019 Midwest League All-Star with then-Low-A Fort Wayne, spent most of the last three seasons as a reliever at Double-A, but will likely be a starter for Fort Wayne going forward as the TinCaps replace departed rotation members Adam Mazur, Jairo Iriarte and Ryan Bergert, who were promoted to Double-A San Antonio last week.
Fort Wayne’s usually-potent offense struggled against Lake County southpaw starter Steve Hajjar, a former Michigan Wolverine who carved up the TinCaps’ lefty-heavy lineup. Hajjar worked five innings, giving up only one hit – a Nathan Martorella bloop single in the third – and striking out seven.
Hajjar tried to help the TinCaps somewhat, issuing four walks, but Joshua Mears struck out swinging with two outs and two on via free pass in the second inning with the game still scoreless.
The powerful Mears, a former second-round draft pick and the No. 14 prospect in the Padres’ system per MLB.com, is in a 1-for-28 slump dating to June 29. He also hit into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out after Pichardo’s walk in the ninth.
The TinCaps went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. They drew nine walks and were hit by two pitches. Pichardo walked three times.
The Captains (40-46, 9-12) added to their 1-0 lead in the seventh inning as Fort Wayne center-fielder Jakob Marsee lost a routine fly ball in the stadium lights until it landed 20 feet to his left for a lucky triple for Donovan. The Lake County catcher then scored on a soft ground-ball single off reliever Carter Loewen through a drawn-in infield to make it a two-run game.
Nine more runs crossed the plate against the Fort Wayne relief corps across the eighth and ninth, during which the TinCaps issued five walks. A quintet of Fort Wayne relievers issued nine walks and gave up 10 hits in six innings, ballooning the team’s bullpen ERA to 4.99, second-worst in the MWL.
Martorella, tied for the league lead in home runs with 14, made a bid for his 15th long ball of the season in the eighth, but saw his fly ball caught at the wall just to the right of straightaway center.