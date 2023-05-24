The TinCaps have struggled at home recently, winning just three of their previous 13 games at Parkview Field entering Wednesday night’s matchup, but starting pitcher Jared Kollar was plenty good enough to halt that trend.
Kollar, in the rotation while Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins is on the mend from an oblique injury, worked five shutout innings to lead Fort Wayne to a 5-3 victory over Lansing in front of an announced crowd of 2,916.
Kollar threw only 64 pitches in the longest outing of his pro career, and he gave up just three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
“I feel pretty confident,” said Kollar (2-0), who lowered his ERA to 2.00 in five appearances. “I’m not trying to think about it, I’m just here to have fun. I’m not trying to put any pressure on myself. I’m just going out there and pitching and it’s working.”
TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee, who was moved from his usual leadoff spot to the No. 6 spot in the batting order after a 1-for-15 stretch, had a bounce-back performance with two hits including his fourth home run.
Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill tripled, scored a run, drove in another tally and flew out to the warning track from the leadoff spot, the first time he has hit there since high school. He has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
The 24-year-old Kollar, who signed with the Padres as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers last year, set the tone in the first inning with a 1-2-3 frame in which he struck out the second and third hitters, including former first-round pick Max Muncy, on seven pitches. Kollar doesn’t throw particularly hard, sitting in the high 80s and low 90s with his fastball, but he attacked the zone all night with his fastball, cutter, curveball and changeup and forced the Lugnuts to put the ball in play. When they did, the Fort Wayne defense backed up Kollar: Merrill charged and fired off-balance to first for an out on a slow roller and Joshua Mears later made a spectacular diving catch with an all-out dive on a sinking line drive to right.
“The last couple of starts, I’ve been mixing up a lot of my pitches,” Kollar said. “I feel like I have enough control where I can throw all four (pitches) in any count and that definitely keeps the hitters off balance. That’s what’s been working for me lately.”
The TinCaps’ offense provided Kollar some support starting in the third, when Merrill ended a string of seven in a row retired by Lansing starter Brady Basso with a hard ground ball pulled down the first-base line and into the right-field corner for his second triple of the season. The 20-year-old shortstop scored on a broken-bat double into the left-field corner from second baseman Lucas Dunn to put Fort Wayne up 1-0.
The hosts then exploded in the fourth, putting the first five runners of the inning on base to add three more runs. Carlos Luis and Brandon Valenzuela got the rally started with ground-ball singles to center and left, and Marsee followed with a perfect bunt down the third-base line that he beat out to load the bases.
Justin Farmer made it 2-0 with a soft line drive single to left and Mears completed the flurry with an excellent at-bat during which he took mighty hacks on 2-0 and 2-1 and then laid off back-to-back offerings below the zone from reliever Mitch Myers to draw a bases-loaded walk. Later in the inning, with the bases still loaded, Merrill ripped a one-hop shot at shortstop and hustled down the line to deny the Lugnuts an inning-ending double play, driving in the third run of the inning for a 4-0 Fort Wayne advantage.
Marsee completed the scoring in the bottom of the eighth for the TinCaps (16-25) when he yanked a towering fly ball down the right-field line. The ball hugged the foul pole and stayed fair by a few feet, flying 327 feet on to the concourse to make it 5-1.
“We shuffled the deck a little bit,” Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said of the lineup changes, which sent Marsee further down than order than usual. “When he’s in that leadoff spot, he’s a good leadoff hitter, but I also want him to know he has the capability of doing damage so I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to put him in the middle of the lineup a little bit.’ And then he did.”
Reliever Adam Smith surrendered two runs on three hits in the ninth, permitting Lansing to bring the tying run to the plate and raising Fort Wayne’s bullpen ERA, which came into the game second-worst in the league at 4.87. Smith struck out Bryan Buelvas to end the game.
Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo made his 2023 Fort Wayne debut after arriving from Double-A San Antonio earlier in the week. Bencomo, who has spent part of every season since 2019 with the TinCaps, worked a scoreless eighth.