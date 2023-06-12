Ryan Bergert spent most of last season getting back into the groove of pitching after an elbow injury cost him his 2021 season at West Virginia and he only threw 11 innings with the Padres' Arizona Complex League team that fall.
Bergert's rust showed in 2022 as he went 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA over 103 1/3 innings, all with the TinCaps.
The sixth-round draft pick has gotten another chance with Fort Wayne this season, however, and this time around the right-hander feels far more comfortable. His increased confidence has led to the outstanding stable of pitches which are being brought to bear against Midwest League hitters, who have been largely unable to touch them.
Bergert turned in the latest in what has been a series of excellent starts Thursday against Quad Cities, working five innings, striking out six and giving two runs on four hits with one walk to improve to 4-1 and leave his ERA at 1.67.
The right-hander is seemingly getting better as he goes along this year, becoming increasingly comfortable with the minor mechanical tweaks he made in the offseason, the most notable of which was a switch from an overhand delivery to something closer to a three-quarters arm slot. He believes that has made his mid-90s fastball – a couple of ticks faster than it was prior to his elbow surgery – more effective and he has also added a second type of slider, giving him four workable pitches (he also throws an excellent changeup, which Fangraphs describes as "falling through a trapdoor beneath the barrels of left-handed hitters").
"Last year, coming off of surgery, I was kind of getting my feet wet, so getting a full season under my belt and getting my mind back working on baseball and then all these minor tweaks and going out and being more confident, it's just a combination of those three things," Bergert said of his bounceback season.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bergert, 23, would lead the Midwest League in ERA by more than 0.7 of a run if he had the 2 2/3 extra innings he would need to qualify for the title. Early in the year, Bergert struggled somewhat with his command, but he is walking just 9.3% of hitters in the last month (barely half of the 18.4% he registered through May 7) and he feels his increasing ease with the new arm slot and pitch mix means he will cut down on free passes even more as the season wears on.
"First few outings, I was walking a lot more, trying to get used to everything, but I'm settled in now, throwing a lot more strikes," Bergert said. "Just attacking the zone and being able to have confidence in it is the biggest thing."
The former Mountaineer, who is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Dayton at Parkview Field, has also given up just one home run this season after being victimized by the long ball 18 times last year, third-most in the Midwest League.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews has not been surprised by Bergert's performance this year.
"He's just more confident in his stuff and he knows if he throws it over the plate he's going to get outs," said Mathews, who is in his first year leading the TinCaps. "I think guys get in trouble when they start to pick (at the edges of the zone) a little bit and sometimes it's chasing strikeouts and they're afraid to pitch to contact. He's not now, he's been pitching to contact, which is what allows him to get deeper into games, which is what he's been doing lately.
"People keep asking me if I'm surprised by how well he's done, but I'm not. I didn't see last year, I didn't see any of the struggles. ... He attacks the strike zone, he throws his secondary pitches for strikes, he gets punchouts when he needs them. He's been really good all season."
Bergert has been an ace on a staff full of them. Fort Wayne's starting rotation has a 3.33 ERA this season and is one of the keys to the team's recent resurgence, which has seen it win 13 of its last 19 games and climb into fourth place in the six-team Midwest League East Division after spending almost all of April and May in the cellar.
Now 27-30, the TinCaps are coming off a 5-1 series win against Quad Cities and they return home tonight to start a six-game set against the Dragons.
"Obviously I didn't want to start out the way we started out in April," said Mathews, whose team was 5-16 in the season's first month. "But I've thoroughly enjoyed the turnaround. ... It's been super exciting for me to see these guys almost do a 180. Without the bad you don't appreciate the good. We had a bad April, we all admitted that, but it almost makes this turnaround just that much sweeter."