Before the TinCaps went on hiatus for the All-Star Break last week, manager Jonathan Mathews sang the praises of his starting pitching rotation, which had been among the best in the Midwest League all season and was a chief reason his team had won 33 of its previous 49 games entering the four-day midseason interlude.
“When they throw strikes, which for the most part they have been, they give us a chance every night,” Mathews said. “When we go out, I know we’re going to get five innings at least most nights and they give us a chance to win every single night.”
By the time the TinCaps took the field again, however, that praise-worthy starting rotation had been radically altered. The Padres promoted three pitchers – Adam Mazur, Jairo Iriarte and Ryan Bergert – from Fort Wayne’s staff to Double-A San Antonio. Not only are all three of those right-handers top-25 prospects in the San Diego farm system, but each had been among the best pitchers in the Midwest League at various points this season. They had a 2.45 ERA over 190 2/3 innings with 199 strikeouts before going to the higher level.
Add in the promotion of right-hander Jared Kollar (5-0, 1.67 ERA with Fort Wayne) in late June and an enormous chunk of the TinCap pitching staff which ripped through the MWL for the season’s first three months has moved on.
With Fort Wayne (44-40, 12-6 second half) sporting a three-game lead over Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot, how well the TinCaps are able to replace the departed starters over the final third of the season will go a long way toward determining whether they reach the postseason for the first time since 2017 and finish above .500 for the first time since 2015.
Fortunately for Fort Wayne, while the Padres promoted much of the TinCaps’ staff to San Antonio, the big-league club also sent reinforcements to the Summit City from Low-A Lake Elsinore, including a potential second-half ace in left-hander Robby Snelling, a 19-year-old whom MLB.com ranks the No. 82 prospect in all of baseball and fourth in San Diego’s organization.
Snelling, the 39th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 59 strikeouts against 13 walks at the lower level and has picked up right where he left off in High-A, giving up just three earned runs in 10 2/3 innings over two starts with Fort Wayne. He has already earned high marks for his maturity despite his youth.
“The competitor, he pounds the zone, his composure, all of it,” Mathews said. “He doesn’t look like a 19-year-old kid. He doesn’t look like it, he doesn’t pitch like it, he doesn’t act like it. He’s impressive.
“He’s 19 going on 35. He’s very mature, he’s a pro.”
Snelling is the type of competitor on the mound the Padres have sent to Fort Wayne repeatedly in recent years, conjuring images of fellow highly-touted lefties Mackenzie Gore and Ryan Weathers. With a fastball that touches 96 mph and a wipeout slider, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Snelling, a former four-star linebacker recruit in high school, prides himself on bringing a football mentality to the hill.
“I’m just trying to be a bulldog,” Snelling said.
Snelling is joined in the rotation by another 19-year-old, right-hander Victor Lizarraga, who is one of the few starters who has been with Fort Wayne since opening day in April. The Padres’ No. 7 prospect was inconsistent early in the season, but book-ended the All-Star break with a pair of excellent outings, going six innings and giving up two runs on just two hits July 9 and following that by retiring the first 13 hitters he faced – six by strikeout – Saturday against Great Lakes.
“He’s been gaining traction all year,” said Mathews, whose team opens a six-game series at Parkview Field against Lake County tonight. “These last (few) outings have been really good.”
Bodi Rascon, who has also been part of Fort Wayne’s rotation all season, will be expected to step up after going 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA in his first 14 appearances of the season, while another Low-A call-up, Austin Krob, whose 2.34 ERA with Lake Elsinore was second only to Snelling’s at the time of his promotion, will try to maintain the excellent pace he has set in Fort Wayne posting a 1.80 ERA in his first three outings.
The fifth starter could be Miguel Cienfuegos, a 26-year-old in his first season of affiliated ball after pitching well in Australia and Canada in recent years. The lefty looked sharp in a couple of appearances with Fort Wayne in April before a long stint in the injured list.
Fort Wayne’s starting rotation has an especially important role to play in the team’s success because the TinCaps’ bullpen has been so rough most of the season – its 4.77 ERA is second-worst in the league. Getting long relievers Henry Henry and Edwuin Bencomo from Double-A in recent weeks will help some, but Fort Wayne’s starters still have to not only pitch well but also pitch deep into games to lighten the bullpen’s load as much as possible. Its ability to do so despite all of the recent changes could determine the course of the rest of the season for the TinCaps.