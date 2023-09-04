TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews is not much for scoreboard watching. With his team locked in a playoff chase with West Michigan, Mathews wanted his team to avoid following the Whitecaps’ game against Lansing, played in the afternoon Sunday before Fort Wayne’s night contest against South Bend.
But the West Michigan game became impossible to avoid when TinCaps staff streamed the video feed of it on the Parkview Field scoreboard while Fort Wayne was warming up.
“I said, ‘I don’t like to watch the scoreboard, but you guys aren’t going to have a choice because it’s going to be up there while you guys are doing your work,’ ” Mathews said, laughing.
The TinCaps were able to watch Lansing beat West Michigan on the back of a 10-run third inning and remain unfazed, following the helpful Whitecaps loss with a 2-0 win over the Cubs behind six shutout innings from right-hander Victor Lizarraga and a home run from leadoff man Tyler Robertson in front of an announced crowd of 7,343 in Fort Wayne’s regular-season home finale.
The victory was the fifth in a row for the TinCaps (66-60, 34-26 second half) and propelled them a half-game in front of West Michigan (33-26 second half) with six games to play, making Sunday the first day since Aug. 10 that has ended with Fort Wayne in control of the playoff chase.
“Pretty special series,” Mathews said after his team took five of six games from the in-state rival Cubs. “We go to sleep in first place, which is cool. Unbelievable crowd. … It was a really, really special baseball game tonight.”
The game was made more special by the raucous crowd, Parkview Field’s 16th sellout of the season and second in a row. The gathering of more than 7,000 pushed the TinCaps’ season attendance beyond 350,000, in excess of 5,300 per game.
“It’s awesome,” Robertson said of the Parkview Field atmosphere. “I played in front 6,000 in college (at Louisiana-Lafayette) on a regular basis, but this beats it, so it’s a really great fan base, I can tell.”
Cubs pitcher Michael Arias retired the first nine TinCaps in order, but in the fourth, Robertson took Arias’ first pitch of the inning, a 96 mph fastball on the inner third, and crushed it on a line 332 feet to the bleachers in left for his first home run in 10 games as a TinCap, seventh of the season and a 1-0 lead.
The blast was one of only two hits the TinCaps managed all night.
“The dude was throwing really hard,” Robertson said. “He threw in on me the first at-bat and jammed me, so I knew he would probably come in again, so I was just trying to get the bat-head to the ball and I did.”
The one run of support was all Lizarraga needed. The 19-year-old right-hander turned to bullpen coach Brian Burres after throwing one warm-up pitch and said, “Wow, I feel really good,” and took that confidence to the mound against South Bend. He surrendered only three hits and struck out a career-high nine without a walk and he hit a season-high 95 mph with his fastball.
One of the few TinCaps who has been on the roster all season, he relished leading his team back into first place.
“It means a lot,” Lizarraga (4-7) said. “I feel like we’ve been in second place for a long time and we just kept catching up and catching up. ... I knew I had a good pitching matchup on the other side, (Arias) is pretty nasty too. I had to keep it there, keep it there, keep it there.”
Carlos Luis added an RBI double into the right-center gap in the seventh to score Lucas Dunn. Fort Wayne relievers Joan Gonzalez and Carter Loewen combined to pitch three scoreless innings while giving up only one hit, finishing the game in a season-low 1 hour, 52 minutes.
Loewen earned his second save with a breezy 1-2-3 ninth.
The TinCaps have six games on the road at Dayton to finish the regular season starting Tuesday.
“Five in a row, let’s make it 11,” Lizarraga said. “Let’s go.”