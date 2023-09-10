DAYTON – For seven innings Sunday, it looked as though the TinCaps would do the job on their own. All they needed was a win over Dayton in the regular-season finale to clinch their first Midwest League playoff appearance since 2017, and they held a two-run lead heading into the eighth.
But in that eighth, the Dragons pushed across four runs and then shut Fort Wayne down in the ninth for a 4-2 win, avoiding a TinCaps celebration on their infield.
Instead, the TinCaps had to gather around an iPad in the visitors’ clubhouse at Day Air Ballpark and wait to see if Great Lakes would hold on to a late lead against West Michigan, the team that could have grabbed the playoff spot away from Fort Wayne with a win. Tense moments ensued as the Loons, nursing a 4-0 lead, gave up a run in the ninth and let two more Whitecaps reach second and third. Cheers rang out from the gaggle of Fort Wayne players on every strike and boos and grumbles followed every ball.
“Don’t throw that again!” one TinCap shouted at the screen after West Michigan’s Seth Stephenson crushed a would-be extra-base hit just foul down the left-field line.
Finally, Stephenson struck out swinging and Luke Gold took a called third strike, securing the win for Great Lakes and the 17th postseason trip in the 30 years of the Fort Wayne franchise. Chaos broke out as players shouted, piled on top of one another and then rushed to the other side of the clubhouse to tear into the champagne, which had been placed out for them.
Within minutes most of the team was soaked.
“Roller coaster of a day,” said TinCaps center fielder Lucas Dunn, one of the few players from the opening day roster who is still with the team. “Up, had the lead for a lot of the day, thought we were going to take care of business, things changed late. … Just another bonding moment with the guys before we get ready for these playoffs.”
The TinCaps finished the regular season 69-63 with a 37-29 record in the second half to claim the MWL East Division second-half playoff slot. They will face first-half East champion Great Lakes in a best-of-three series for the East title, with Game 1 to be played in Fort Wayne on Tuesday night and Games 2 and 3 (the latter if necessary) at the Loons’ Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Thursday and Friday.
“As you can tell, the feeling’s pretty good,” said a champagne-soaked Jonathan Mathews, the TinCaps’ manager. “It’s been a little bit since the TinCaps have been in the playoffs. The guys are excited, the staff’s excited, hopefully people in Fort Wayne are excited. It’s been an awesome run.
“We’ve put good at-bats together, our starting pitching has been really good, … so I think we can be a dangerous team.”
The TinCaps nearly clinched their playoff spot with far less drama thanks to 19-year-old right-hander Victor Lizarraga, who worked six shutout innings and gave up six hits while striking out six and walking one. He turned the game over to the bullpen with a 2-0 lead.
“I think more than anything, it was just throwing strikes, being in the strike zone, not giving up free walks,” said Lizarraga, who has thrown 12 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts. “Just trusting my defense. It wasn’t a huge strikeout day, but I got them when I most needed them.”
In the eighth, however, the Dragons put the first six runners on base and scored four times off pitchers Will Varmette and Francis Pena, both making their High-A debuts after being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week.
The TinCaps then left two runners on in the ninth, necessitating the anxious clubhouse watch party before the celebration could begin.
“Our game didn’t end like we wanted, obviously, but we’re in and that’s what’s important,” Mathews said.