The TinCaps were unable to build on their best performance of the season, following a 14-run, 22-hit performance against Lansing on Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday at Parkview Field in the opener of a six-game series.
The victory was the Loons’ sixth in a row and, combined with Dayton’s fourth straight loss, propelled Great Lakes (39-25) into first place by a half-game in the Midwest League East Division with two games left before the end of the first half. The league’s playoff structure this season calls for East and West division-winners from the first and second halves to face off in a four-team tournament for the league title.
Despite the loss, TinCaps catcher Anthony Vilar said the team was encouraged by the way it battled back in the late innings after taking four of six games from Lansing in last week’s series.
“Our last week in Lansing and then this game tonight was good momentum to carry into the rest of the week,” Vilar said. “We were down for the most part of the game and just fighting back every inning and scratching a run across whenever we could.”
The game was scoreless in the fourth inning when Great Lakes surged in front on right-fielder Jonny DeLuca’s 16th home run of the season, a three-run shot off starter Dwayne Matos that left so little doubt about its destination that TinCaps left-fielder Corey Rosier took less than a full step before coming to a halt and watching the ball sail over his head.
“It was a 3-2 slider,” Vilar said. “I just thought, first base open, try to get him to chase or if not it’s ball four and you’ve already struck out the guy on deck (Kekai Rios), but it was just left over the middle of the plate.”
Matos, 21, didn’t make many other mistakes, going 4 2/3 innings, his longest outing since April 27, and striking out five while giving up those three runs on five hits. He had retired 10 in a row before surrendering a single and a walk ahead of DeLuca’s homer.
“The walk set that (home run) up,” manager Brian Esposito said. “That kind of was the dagger there. … We just have to do a better job of getting ahead, staying ahead, especially with two outs. … It was one costly pitch.”
Fort Wayne got a run back in the sixth when Kelvin Melean drove in Jack Stronach with an RBI groundout, but the Loons answered in the seventh after a Stronach error – the first baseman couldn’t handle a throw from Melean at second – kept the inning alive with two outs.
Brandon Valenzuela drove in Corey Rosier with a seeing-eye single to right in the bottom of the seventh, and the TinCaps drew within a run in the eighth when Agustin Ruiz doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a safety squeeze from Vilar, who reached first on the play.
Vilar bunted without a signal from Esposito.
Rosier flew out and Robert Hassell III struck out to end the threat in the eighth, and pinch-hitter Olivier Basabe popped out with the tying run on first in the ninth to end the game.
Hassell went 0 for 5 to snap a 10-game hitting streak.
The TinCaps left 12 runners on base and fell to 4-29 when their opponent scores first.