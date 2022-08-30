The West Michigan Whitecaps broke open what had been a pitcher’s duel with three runs in the eighth inning and went on to beat the TinCaps 5-1 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,797 on Tuesday night in the opener of Fort Wayne’s final home series of the season.
The TinCaps (47-73, 20-34 second half) have lost 15 of their last 18. Manager Brian Esposito wants his players to finish the season on a high note.
“The biggest thing for me is that we show up in a manner that’s going to make the fans proud,” the first-year manager said. “Although it wasn’t the season we expected to have ... on the way out we just hope we give them something to remember, something that allows them to be eager to look forward to the 2023 season.”
The Whitecaps remained three games behind the first-place Lake County Captains in the race for the second-half Midwest League East Division crown and a postseason berth.
Reliever Keegan Collett, who had needed only 14 pitches to get through the sixth and seventh unscathed, walked Eduardo Valencia to the start the eighth inning. Esney Chacon popped up a sacrifice bunt and Collett was unable to snag it, leaving everyone safe.
Jace Jung provided the big blow, a two-run double over the head of left-fielder Charlis Aquino, in the game for the injured Reinaldo Ilarraza. A Ramon Perez wild pitch brought in another run before Perez retired the side.
The TinCaps knotted the score at 1-1 on a Justin Farmer double that scored Aquino, who pinch-ran for Ilarraza, who took a fastball off the ankle.
Fort Wayne starter Bodi Rascon had a 25.31 ERA in his previous two games with Fort Wayne since a call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore and gave up a solo homer in the second, but eventually worked five innings, surrendering only the one run and striking out five while walking two.
Cole Cummings had a hit and a walk for the TinCaps, as did Carlos Luis, who has been on base in 19 of his 20 games with Fort Wayne.
Note: The Padres promoted TinCaps reliever Seth Mayberry (3-1, 4.57 ERA, two saves) to Double-A San Antonio, and sent Low-A left-handed relievers Danny Denz (0-1, 9.82 ERA at Low-A) and Alexuan Vega (1-2, 8.20) to the TinCaps.