The Great Lakes Loons have won 15 of their last 17 games, something no other team at any level of professional baseball, from Single-A to the major leagues, can boast.
And for the fifth time in six days, the TinCaps fell victim to the red-hot Loons, this time by a score of 11-3.
The Loons had 15 hits Sunday, seven of them for extra bases, while the TinCaps hit five singles. And when they did get runners on base, the TinCaps struggled to take advantage of the situation, going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners stranded.
“I think the offense battled throughout the week, but we just couldn’t get those big hits in the right moments,” said first baseman Lucas Dunn, who went 0 for 2 with two walks on Sunday.
TinCaps starter Dwayne Matos and Loons starter Carlos Duran each blew through the first two innings, combining to allow just one base runner. But Loons left fielder Jonny DeLuca led off the top of the third with a long fly ball to the center field warning track. TinCaps center fielder Robert Hassell III made a long run to the wall and got under the ball but it glanced off his glove. DeLuca was safe at third, and the play was ruled a triple rather than an error due to the distance Hassell had to cover just to make it close.
DeLuca scored the first run for the Loons (3-0 in second half, 43-26) when the next batter, Kekai Rios, grounded out to first.
Matos got out of the inning without allowing another run, but even that lone score spell trouble for Fort Wayne. The TinCaps are 4-32 in games in which the opponent scores first. Their only win this series came when they held the Loons scoreless in a 3-0 victory Thursday.
But the Loons’ lead wouldn’t stay 1-0 for long as the Great Lakes bats really got cracking in the fourth inning. With one out, Eddys Leonard singled to left and three doubles in a row by Jose Ramos, Imanol Vargas and DeLuca plated three more runs.
One of the highlights of the game for the TinCaps (0-3, 27-42) came in the top of the fifth when Dunn made an unassisted double play at first base to end the inning, catching a line drive by Alex De Jesus and picking off Diego Cartaya, who had been hit by a pitch to reach first.
“That was nice. (De Jesus) was a little bit late and hit a nice line drive right at me. It was pretty simple, he hit it almost right into my glove, and I was almost standing right on first,” Dunn said.
It was the 13th double play by the TinCaps in five games – and one of many nontraditional twin killings from the weekend.
“Positioning has a lot to do with it,” Dunn said. “We do our homework before the game, but we also work really hard before the game. We take a lot of ground balls, the outfielders work hard, so we’re getting on the same page as an infield and a defensive unit.”
Those two outs were the last for Matos, who took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings of work. He struck out two but did not walk any batters. Seth Mayberry came in for two innings of relief, striking out three without allowing a run. But the Loons added seven more insurance runs off Ethan Routzahn and Sam Keating in the eighth and ninth innings.
The TinCaps finally put a run on the board in the seventh inning. Brandon Valenzuela led off the inning and reached based on a error, and Jarryd Dale and Matthew Acosta each singled to load the bases. Valenzuela came home on a groundout by Agustin Ruiz, but Kelvin Melean and Wyatt Hoffman each struck out to end the inning.
The TinCaps once again loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth, but only got one run out of it as Corey Rosier scored on a Valenzuela groundout.
Ruiz was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and he moved to second when Melean drew a walk. Both runners moved up when Hoffman flew out to center field, then Ruiz scored the final run of the game when Rosier grounded out. Hassell flew out to left to end the game.
As usual, the TinCaps have an off-day on Monday and will play six games at the West Michigan Whitecaps starting Tuesday. Their next home game will be the annual Fourth of the July home fixture in which they will face Lake County.