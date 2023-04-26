The TinCaps’ slide continued Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,283, their seventh loss in the last eight games.
The loss came after the TinCap bullpen gave up four runs in five innings of work to spoil the latest in a series of solid starts, this time from Garrett Hawkins. The Fort Wayne relievers have surrendered eight runs in nine innings in the series against Great Lakes. None of the five relievers who has taken the mound has emerged unscathed.
Meanwhile, the TinCaps’ offense sputtered, managing only three hits and going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Fort Wayne is 2 for 19 in such situations this week.
“I do not fault the work that this group puts in,” manager Jonathan Mathews said, reiterating a message he has relayed many times already this season. “At some point we’re going to have to turn it around and I just don’t want them to forget who they are and how they compete.
“Sometimes when you lose you can get in that rut and that compete piece goes away. I haven’t seen that yet and I don’t want to see that.”
The TinCaps (4-13) are three games worse than any other team in the Midwest League.
Fort Wayne’s latest loss was tied 1-1 heading into the sixth, but reliever Jason Blanchard, a 25-year-old lefty who had not given up a run in seven previous innings to open the season, lost command of his fastball after tossing a scoreless fifth and walked four hitters sandwiched around two strikeouts to bring in the go-ahead run.
The final free pass saw him miss low to force in the run and he appeared to be talking to himself into his glove as Mathews exited the dugout to replace Blanchard with right-hander Chris Lincoln.
Lincoln got through the sixth, but in the seventh served up a 2-0 fastball up and over the inner half to catcher Dalton Rushing, who crushed it to the lawn seats in right for his fourth home run of the season, pushing the advantage to 3-1. It was the first run Lincoln had given up in five appearances across 4 2/3 innings this season.
Fort Wayne answered with a run in the bottom half to cut its deficit in half, but righty Nick Thwaits couldn’t hold down the Great Lakes offense, surrendering a long home run off the facing of the building beyond the concourse in left to No. 9 hitter Luis Yanel Diaz.
“Everybody’s got to look inside and say, ‘What can I do to get better tomorrow?’” Mathews said. “That’s what minor-league baseball is all about so we’re going to continue to do that.”
Hawkins kept the game scoreless into the fourth with his third good start to open the season. The Padres’ No. 19 prospect retired the first seven hitters he faced, striking out four, then worked out of trouble in the third with the help of an outfield assist from Justin Farmer, who cut down Yunior Garcia trying to score from second on single.
It was the second straight night in which the TinCaps had saved a run from an outfield assist, with Farmer following Joshua Mears, who used a perfect throw to nab Taylor Young at the plate by a step as Young tried to score from second on a single. Farmer’s task was slightly less onerous as he uncorked a solid throw which beat Garcia by about four steps.
In the fourth, however, Hawkins gave up a double and a single and then, with one out, a ground ball to short was hit too softly for the Fort Wayne infield to turn a double play, bringing in Yeiner Fernandez with the game’s first run.
Hawkins eventually worked four innings, struck out a season-high five, walked two and gave up four hits. He feels more comfortable in High-A now than he did at the end of last season, when he went 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four starts with the TinCaps after a solid campaign at Low-A Lake Elsinore.
“It’s nice to start the year here, get used to the surroundings,” said Hawkins, who has a 2.45 ERA in three starts this year. “Last year, it was like all year I wanted to get up here and then I got here and I was rushed and sped up.”
The TinCaps knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth after Farmer dropped down a bunt single, Jakob Marsee walked, a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position and a Marcos Castañon fly ball to deep center brought in Farmer with the tying tally.
Jackson Merrill hit next and grounded to short to end the inning, one of two at-bats the Padres’ No. 1 prospect had at pivotal moments. He grounded both times, also stranding Castañon at second in the seventh after the third baseman had ripped an RBI single to get Fort Wayne within 3-2.
Merrill is 1 for 8 in two games since returning from the illness which kept him out most of last week.
Castañon continued his strong early performance this season, getting on twice and driving in two to raise his batting average to .309. Marsee also walked twice and singled. He came into the game with a .443 on-base percentage, eighth in the league, and increased that to .453.
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, failing to reach base for the first time in 17 games this season, snapping the longest on-base streak in the league.