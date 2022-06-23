The TinCaps ended the first half of the Midwest League season with a 3-0 victory over the East Division champion Great Lakes Loons on Thursday behind a sterling pitching performance from Noel Vela and three hits for Robert Hassell III in front of an announced crowd of 5,952 at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps finished the 66-game first half 27-39 and in fifth place in the East. Tonight, the second half begins and the standings reset. The TinCaps would make the playoffs if they win the second-half division title or finish second and Great Lakes wins the second half, as well.
Fort Wayne went in front for good Thursday in the third inning, when Hassell punched a single up the middle to score Corey Rosier, who had singled and moved up on an errant pick-off attempt.
Hassell, the league’s leading hitter at .313, snapped an 0-for-8 streak with his second three-hit game in his last four contests. Rosier went 2 for 3 and scored twice, also crossing the plate in the seventh on a Matthew Acosta single. Rosier has a five-game hitting streak.
Hassell and Rosier each stole a base, as well. Rosier has 21, fourth in the league, and Hassell has 19 without a single caught stealing, ranking sixth on the circuit.
Vela turned in his second straight quality start and third of the season, working six shutout innings, striking out four and giving up just three hits, though he did walk four. He improved to 4-4 and has given up just one earned run over 11 innings in his last two starts.
The 23-year-old left-hander’s ERA dropped to 3.04 with his performance Thursday, the seventh-best rate in the league among qualified pitchers. He is also eighth in strikeouts with 72.
TinCaps reliever Gabe Morales pitched the final three innings to earn his second save, giving up just one hit and striking out four while also walking four.
Great Lakes grounded into four double plays.