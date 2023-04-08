The TinCaps dropped their third straight game to open the season, falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps 3-1 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon as the Whitecaps completed a sweep in the first series of the campaign.
Fort Wayne is 0-3 for the first time since 2018, when it dropped six straight games to start the season.
Lucas Dunn went 3 for 3 with a walk for the TinCaps and the left-fielder saved a run at the end of West Michigan's three-run rally in the seventh inning when he threw out Luis Garcia trying to score from third on a sacrifice fly.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adam Mazur went three shutout innings with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit surrendered in his professional debut.
"I felt pretty good, I was happy with the results of my outing," said Mazur, a second-round pick in last summer's MLB Draft out of Iowa who is the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. "I wish I would have gotten ahead a little bit more of some hitters, but I was happy with the way I battled. I have to give a lot of props to the defense, they made some outstanding plays."
Fort Wayne took its first lead of the season in the third inning when Jakob Marsee walked with two outs and Nerwilian Cedeno followed with a line-drive double down the right-field line to drive in Marsee with the game's first run.
That tally stood up through the sixth inning as first Mazur and then Miguel Cienfuegos, also making his debut in affiliated baseball after previously pitching professionally in Canada and Australia, held the West Michigan offense in check.
In the seventh, however, right-hander Aaron Holiday relived Cienfuegos and was unable to record an out, walking all three hitters he faced before getting pulled in favor of right-hander Chris Lincoln. Holiday threw just one strike in 13 pitches.
Lincoln issued a fourth consecutive walk to bring in the tying run, then gave up a go-ahead single back through the middle to Ben Malgeri. Malgeri hit a home run in each of the first two games and had four RBI and scored four runs in the three-game series. Another bases-loaded walk, the fifth free pass of the inning, completed the scoring.
Lincoln pitched for the first time since Sept. 1, 2019 – he has missed the previous two seasons because of injury and the 2020 campaign was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. Holiday was making his High-A debut after going 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 35 relief appearances last season for Low-A Lake Elsinore.
The TinCaps put a runner on in the eighth and ninth, but did not score. Fort Wayne went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, completing a 1-for-14 showing in the series in such situations.
Cienfuegos was solid in his debut, going three shutout innings with three strikeouts, three walks and only one hit given up. The Laval, Canada, native turned 26 in February.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, the 10th-rated prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, went 0 for 4. For the season, his first at High-A, he is 0 for 12 without a strikeout or walk.
The TinCaps will have Sunday and Monday off, then open their home schedule with a Tuesday matchup against the Lake County Captains, the start of a six-game series at Parkview Field.