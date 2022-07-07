The TinCaps roared back from an eight-run deficit against the Lake County Captains, pushing across six runs in the eighth inning to knot the score but lost 11-10 in 13 innings Thursday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,180 that mostly stuck around for a game that took more than four hours.
Futures game selection Robert Hassell III went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, four RBI and a game-tying two-run home run to left in the eighth inning that was his ninth homer of the season. He was intentionally walked twice in extra innings.
The teams entered extra frames with the game tied at 9 and matched each other with scoreless 10th innings and a run apiece in the 11th.
Neither team scored in the 12th. Adam Kerner came up with a runner on third and one out and hit a blistering line drive straight to third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez, who easily beat runner Matthew Acosta back to third for a hard-luck double play.
In the 13th, Petey Halpin led off with a double that scored free runner Alexfri Planez from second, sending Lake County in front 11-10. In the bottom half, an intentional walk of Hassell put runners on first and third with one out, but Lucas Dunn grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play. The third baseman spiked his helmet as the throw beat him to first.
Fort Wayne had a chance to win the game in the ninth with a runner on third and two out. With Max Ferguson at the plate and a 2-2 count, TinCaps runner Matthew Acosta broke for home as a throw went from the catcher to the pitcher, but he was out on the return throw home.
The TinCaps (29-48, 2-9 second half) dropped to 4-36 when the opponent scores first.
Fort Wayne trailed 9-3 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Corey Rosier started one of the team’s most exhilarating rallies of the season with an infield single to second on which he beat the throw by a hair with a dead sprint to first.
A pair of walks loaded the bases and Jack Stronach delivered a soft single to drive in Rosier and get the scoring started in the inning. No. 9 hitter Adam Kerner followed with a single up the middle that barely snuck through the infield, scoring two runs.
Kerner, Fort Wayne’s reserve catcher, drove in three runs and doubled in his first start since June 23.
Ferguson brought Fort Wayne within two with a sacrifice fly and gave Hassell a chance to knot the score. On a 2-1 pitch, Hassell got a fastball over the middle and crushed it the other way. He did a mini-Sammy Sosa impression as he watched the ball fly, bunny-hopping down the first-base line before flipping the bat away.
Hassell, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, came into the game tied for the Midwest League batting championship lead and took the top spot for himself, raising his average to .310.
TinCaps starter Noel Vela cruised through two innings, but surrendered five runs in the third, including a grand slam to Johnathan Rodriguez, and was pulled after 2 2/3.
Reliever Jose Espada, making his Padres debut after signing with the team July 1, surrendered a pair of home runs in 2 1/3 innings, ballooning Lake County’s lead to 8-0 at the game’s midway point.
The TinCaps’ offense managed only two hits in the first four innings against Lake County starter Aaron Davenport, but stirred in the fifth. A Matthew Acosta double and two walks loaded the bases for Hassell, who ripped a two-bagger off the wall in left-center to bring in a pair of runs.
All three of Hassell’s hits were to left field.
Acosta went 2 for 5 with two doubles and a walk.
Kerner added an RBI double in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 9-3 after Angel Martinez had blasted Lake County’s fourth home run of the night to extend the visitors’ lead to seven.