The TinCaps got a terrific pitching performance on short notice from right-hander Brandon Komar, but fell to the Lake County Captains 3-2 in 10 innings at Parkview Field on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series.
The teams went to the 10th inning scoreless, but Lake County broke the tie with three runs off Fort Wayne reliever Ramon Perez. Catcher Michael Amditis, who came into the game batting .141, delivered a tie-breaking two-run single and Luke Boyd, who came on after Perez walked a batter and hit another to load the bases, uncorked a wild pitch that made it a 3-0 Lake County lead.
“We can’t have these games where we spin our wheels late and hand another club a game,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “I think we handed this club a game today. … If we’re going to have a chance to win the second half, we have to tighten up all these things.”
The TinCaps (20-32) broke Lake County’s shutout in the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single from Olivier Basabe and drew within a run when Angel Solarte delivered another run-scoring hit, putting the tying run on second. Wyatt Hoffman, the son of Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman who was making his Parkview Field debut, popped down the right-field line and Lake County’s Christian Cairo seemed to overrun the ball, but wa able to reach back to make the catch and close the game.
“The mood (in the bottom of the 10th) was up for sure, guys were getting fired up,” Komar said. “We were looking for a win there, nice walk-off, but came up short. But there’s plenty of game left, we’ll get after them tomorrow and the rest of the week.”
Komar, who had made only one previous start this season against 12 relief appearances, learned he would start Tuesday afternoon when he walked into the clubhouse and saw his name on the lineup card. He was on the mound in place of right-hander Efraín Contreras, who was scratched from his start for precautionary reasons related to the Tommy John surgery he had late in 2020.
Komar turned the spot start into arguably the best performance of his career, tossing five shutout innings, giving up only one hit and striking out five. He retired the final 11 batters he faced and needed only 13 pitches to get through his final two innings.
“It was just, get as far into the game as possible to save as many pen arms,” Komar said of his mindset when he learned he would start. “And then just do my best, compete in the zone and put up zeroes for the guys.”
The 23-year-old right-hander equaled the longest outing of his career – last achieved in August 2019 in rookie ball – and ran his string of consecutive scoreless innings to 17 2/3 over his last five appearances.
“He threw five innings on 63 pitches, 44 strikes, you can’t get much more efficient than that,” Esposito said.
Edwuin Bencomo relieved Komar and extended the line of zeroes on the scoreboard, pitching three scoreless frames, striking out four and stranding a runner in scoring position in each inning.
The TinCaps’ offense was stymied by Captains right-hander Tanner Bibee, who touched 99 mph with his fastball and faced the minimum 22 hitters through 7 1/3 innings while giving up only two hits and walking none.
Fort Wayne loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning against the Lake County bullpen, but third baseman Lucas Dunn, in his first game at Parkview Field after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on May 31, struck out swinging to send the game to extra innings.
Solarte had two hits and first baseman Jack Stronach went 1 for 3 with a walk for Fort Wayne. Basabe saved a run in the second with a spectacular leaping catch against the wall in left with a runner on second.
Notes: Former Fort Wayne Daisy pitcher and outfielder Isabel “Lefty” Alvarez died at the age of 88, the TinCaps announced. Alvarez, a Havana, Cuba native, played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1949 until the league folded in 1954 and was a member of the Daisies in 1951 and 1954. Alvarez stayed in Fort Wayne following the end of the AAGPBL and worked at Don Hall’s and later at General Electric for 30 years as an assembler. She was recognized along with several fellow former Daisies and AAGPBL players at a TinCaps game May 21. … Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced second baseman Ripken Reyes had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. Reyes had a .361 on-base percentage with two home runs and 14 RBI in 46 games with Fort Wayne this season.