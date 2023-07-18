Visiting Lake County ambushed the TinCaps on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series between the teams, scoring four runs before Fort Wayne had a chance to bat, and went on to win 8-5 despite a titanic home run from TinCaps third baseman Graham Pauley and furious late-inning rally in front of an announced crowd of 6,199 at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne scored the game’s last five runs, but Pauley and slugger Nathan Martorella flew out deep to right while representing the tying run in the seventh and eighth, respectively.
“I’ve said for a long time there’s no quit in this group,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
Despite the loss, Fort Wayne (44-41, 12-7 second half) maintained a three-game lead over Dayton and West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot.
Trailing 8-0 in the fifth, a Martorella sacrifice fly to bring in Anthony Vilar got the comeback bid started.
Pauley kept it going an inning later when, after a Lucas Dunn single, the Fort Wayne third baseman worked a 3-1 count, then lifted a 390-foot bomb off the awning across the concourse beyond the right-field wall.
“I got to a good count to hit and I’m basically sitting dead red heater,” said Pauley, who had four homers in 62 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore and has five in 16 games with Fort Wayne. “Out of the hand, (Lake County reliever Sergio Morillo) has good ride on his fastball and it comes in pretty hard, but I saw it pretty well and I was able to turn on it and elevate it.”
An inning after Pauley’s blast, Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee demonstrated why he is the Midwest League’s leader in runs scored. The leadoff man started the seventh with a soft single to center, then stole second and third before scoring on Carlos Luis’ sacrifice fly to bring the TinCaps within four.
Pauley had a chance to bring the home team even closer, batting again against Morillo with two outs and runners on first and second later in the inning, but his deep fly to right-center died at the warning track.
“I thought I got it pretty well,” Pauley said. “The park has its days and different locations sometimes it doesn’t fly. … It’s baseball, sometimes stuff doesn’t fall.”
TinCaps No. 9 hitter Anthony Vilar made it 8-5 with a mammoth homer in the eighth, his first with the TinCaps in eight games since getting called up from Lake Elsinore. Vilar came into game 1 for 20 since his promotion but had two hits and scored twice Tuesday.
Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño followed Vilar with walks, bringing Martorella, the MWL’s home run leader, to the plate representing the tying run. The lefty slugger got the pitch he wanted on the first offering, but just got underneath it and skied it to right for the third out.
Fort Wayne had multiple runners on base in seven of its nine times at bat and did not go 1-2-3 all night, but went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.
TinCaps left-hander Robby Snelling, the No. 82 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, came into the game 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA across two levels in his rookie professional season, but he gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in the opening frame and lasted only two innings. It took him 51 pitches, only 27 of those for strikes, to get through those two frames and he left trailing 4-0.
Snelling had not worked fewer than five innings in any of his previous 11 appearances.
The Captains added three runs against Fort Wayne reliever Edwuin Bencomo and another against Ethan Routzahn.