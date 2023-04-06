COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps’ 2023 season is underway. They’re still looking for their first run.
Fort Wayne dropped the opener of the franchise’s 30th season 1-0 to the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday night, falling despite holding the hosts to three hits in a game that took just two hours to play.
The contest’s lone run came in the second inning on a Ben Malgeri home run off TinCaps starter Jairo Iriarte and stood up as the TinCaps went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
“The energy was great,” said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, who made his debut in the position Thursday. “It was a tough night to hit; it was cold and windy and they got us with a homer, but in general I was happy with our at-bats and the way the guys competed.”
Malgeri’s home run came on a 1-0 count with two outs after Iriarte had set down four of the first six Whitecaps on strikes. The former 18th-round pick took a pitch on the inner third of the plate and laced it on a rope well over the left-field wall.
The blast spoiled a dominant outing from Iriarte, the No. 11 prospect in the Padres’ farm system. The lanky right-hander touched 96 mph with his fastball, garnered swings and misses with three different off-speed pitches and worked three innings with six strikeouts, one walk and two hits given up. He took the loss.
“His stuff was moving, he was gross,” TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee said. “I was honestly really impressed with how hard he was throwing with the weather. … One mistake and it got hit hard, but other than that he was lights out.”
Marsee, who played baseball at Central Michigan, little more than an hour north of LMCU Ballpark, gave the TinCaps an opportunity to plate the tying run when he pulled a one-out single to left and stole second without a throw in the eighth.
That was as far as Marsee got as Nerwilian Cedeno struck out swinging and Jackson Merrill lined into the gap in left-center for the third out.
Merrill, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system and the 10th-ranked prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs, went 0 for 4 in his High-A debut.
Fort Wayne also had an opportunity to score the tying run in the fourth inning, when Marcos Castanon and Nathan Martorella notched back-to-back two-out singles to right to put runners on the corners. Justin Farmer then yanked a hard groundball down the third-base line, but third baseman Izaac Pacheco slid to his right, gloved it and fired across the diamond to rob Farmer and end the threat.
The TinCaps had four hits and left six runners on base as temperatures dipped into the upper 30s.
“There’s not too much you can say, you have to just stay moving and in the box you have to be locked in,” Marsee, a native of Dearborn, Michigan, said of combating the less-than-hospitable weather. “You just gotta try your best to stay warm as much as you can. I know it’s hard.”
Marsee went 1 for 3 with a walk. It was the first game of his professional career in which his family was on hand to watch him play.
TinCaps pitchers Nick Thwaits and Alan Mundo combined for five scoreless innings in relief of Iriarte, striking out six and giving up only one hit.
Mundo retired all six hitters he faced in his High-A debut while Thwaits pitched three scoreless frames and whiffed four. The right-hander out of Fort Recovery, Ohio, who grew up attending TinCaps games, has worked 9 2/3 consecutive shutout innings dating to last season.
Mathews managed his first game with the TinCaps after spending 2018, 2019 and 2021 as the team’s hitting coach. It was his first game as a manager at the professional level since skippering the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins in 1999.
“I had a blast and I’m going to have a blast,” he said.