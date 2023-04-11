Tuesday's home opener at Parkview Field witnessed another difficult night at the plate for the TinCaps, who have struggled to get their bats going through the season's first four games.
Fort Wayne managed only four hits and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight on base on the way to a 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains in the opener of a six-game series.
Temperature at first pitch for the first of 66 scheduled home games this year was 74 degrees, the warmest it has been since the downtown stadium opened in 2009, though the more-than-pleasant evening gave way to a chilly night as the game entered the late innings.
The larger-than-usual home-opener crowd which the near-perfect weather drew to the ballpark saw the TinCaps fall behind in the fourth inning when Lake County's Micael Ramirez lashed a single to right-center off Fort Wayne piggyback starter Ryan Bergert. With runners on first and second before the hit, Joe Lampe scored easily from second and Jorge Burgos headed to third base. Fort Wayne's Jakob Marsee fired from center to third base and the excellent throw beat Burgos, but he employed a Javier Baez-esque swim-move slide to get in around the tag.
That was it for scoring through the early and middle innings, but after Bergert got Fort Wayne through the sixth, the visitors rallied again in the top of the seventh off right-hander Keegan Collett. The trouble began when Collett fielded a tapper in front of home plate and then spiked the throw into the dirt at first, letting the runner reach. Collett eventually loaded the bases with back-to-back walks and was removed from the game in favor of righty Jose Geraldo, who last pitched in 2021 with the TinCaps. Geraldo got two outs – letting a run score on a fielder's choice – but Lampe then used a terrific piece of hitting to slap a single back through the middle to make it 3-0.
Lampe was the star of the game at the plate for Lake County, going 3 for 4 with a stolen base, a double, a run scored and an RBI.
The TinCaps did not have many stars at the plate as they struck out 10 times and ran their season total with runners in scoring position to 2 for 22. Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who hit .325 at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, remains hitless to start this season after an 0-for-3 night in which he also walked, the only time he has been on base in 16 plate appearances thus far.
Merrill hit in the fifth with runners on second and third and two outs, but grounded out to second base. Justin Farmer had roped a double into the left-field corner to begin the inning and immediately advanced to third on a passed ball, but got no further. Nerwilian Cedeno struck out on three pitches with two on and one out.
The TinCaps rallied again in the ninth, with Marcos Castañon taking a pitch off his forearm to open the frame – he was in obvious pain, throwing his bat and wrist guard forcefully away – and Farmer driving him in with a fly ball to left which the Captains misplayed for Farmer's second two-bagger of the night. The extra-base hit avoided a shutout, but with the tying run on second catcher Juan Zabala took a called third strike. He did not seem particularly happy with the call, but it left Fort Wayne 0-4 with four runs all told this year.
Fort Wayne's pitching fared better, as it has all season. Starter Bodi Rascon worked in and out of trouble, going three shutout innings – TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews has said his starters will be limited to three frames (or 55-60 pitches) for the first turn or two through the rotation – and striking out five while giving up just two hits and a walk. His fastball hummed and he did his best work with runners on, whiffing three in such situations.
Bergert was less dominant, but he settled down after struggling to find the strike zone in his first inning of work and eventually K'd two, walked two and gave up two hits and a run in two innings. The Padres' No. 24 prospect will be in the rotation as the season wears on, but Fort Wayne wanted to get him some work before his first start Sunday.
This is the first time the TinCaps have opened the season with four straight losses since going 0-6 to start 2018. Lake County improved to 3-1.