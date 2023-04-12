It was déjà vu all over again for the TinCaps on Wednesday at Parkview Field as they continued to pitch relatively well while struggling mightily to score.
The team’s approach at the plate was closer than it had been to what manager Jonathan Mathews – the team’s hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021 – wants from his hitters and it generated some loud outs but no runs as Fort Wayne fell to the Lake County Captains 4-0 in front of an announced crowd of 2,503.
“I thought the approach was way more offensive,” said Mathews, who thought his team had been too defensive in its first few games, trying to avoid strikeouts rather than do damage with the bat. “The results didn’t end up going our way, but I was much more pleased with the approach.
“Chasing results all the time is a mistake, but chasing the process and the approach is the right way to do it and eventually the results will come. That’s going to be the message in the hitters meeting (today).”
But the improved approach was not able to save Fort Wayne from getting shut out for a second time this season nor from dropping its fifth straight game to open the campaign, its worst start since an 0-6 beginning in 2018.
The TinCaps have scored only four runs in five games and for at least one Fort Wayne batsman, first baseman Nathan Martorella, frustrations boiled over in the sixth. With the bases empty and two outs, Martorella took a 3-2 pitch he thought was outside. He had already flipped his bat away to take his free pass when he was wrung up on strikes. An angry Martorella yelled back toward umpire Cliburn Rondon on the way to the dugout and Rondon immediately ejected the Padres’ No. 23 prospect.
Mathews, after running in from his third base coaching box, stood face to face with Rondon near home plate for a long minute, pointing his finger at Rondon more than once.
“Martorella knows the strike zone,” Mathews said. “He thought that ball was off the plate. He made a comment; he didn’t swear. He didn’t call anybody anything. That’s kind of where I took issue. I get it’s a heated thing, but they just disagreed, I guess, on that pitch.”
Mathews remained in the game, but Fort Wayne’s offense scuffled the rest of the night. The Captains retired the final 14 Fort Wayne hitters in a row.
Lake County (4-1) took the lead in the third, when shortstop Juan Brito pulled a 1-0 pitch from Fort Wayne starter Garrett Hawkins into the right-center alley and into the first row of the seats for his first home run and RBI of the season and his second hit in 13 at-bats. The blast put the visitors up 1-0 and the Captains added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, all off TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits.
Hawkins pitched three innings and gave up one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
The Padres’ No. 19 prospect, who had an 8.80 ERA in four starts at High-A last season after a solid campaign with Low-A Lake Elsinore, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning with arguably his best pitch of the night, a changeup on which the bottom dropped out against Jake Fox, who swung over the top of it to end the inning.
Fort Wayne put two on in the first before Justin Farmer struck out swinging to end the threat. The TinCaps then got the leadoff runner on in each of the next four innings, but two double plays helped ensure none of them crossed the plate.
The hosts went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position and are 2 for 25 in such situations this season.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill stopped an 0-for-15 stretch to open the season with a ground-ball single through the middle in the first, which he punctuated with a pair of claps as he saw the ball sneak into center field. Merrill also flied out close to the wall the opposite way in left in the sixth.
There was a scary moment for the TinCaps in the fifth, when Merrill at shortstop and Nerwilian Cedeño at second chased a ground ball back through the middle and nearly collided. Merrill fielded the ball, but as Cedeño crossed behind him, he suffered pair of injuries – a wrist issue and an elbow to the head from Merrill – and spent several long seconds laying face down on the turf as TinCaps medical staff came out to take a look at him. He eventually hopped up and let the trainers check him. Cedeño stayed in the game for that inning and the next, then grounded out in the sixth, but was removed from the contest in favor of Marcos Castañon in the eighth. Cedeño, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, was hampered by a wrist injury last season.
Mathews did not have an update after the game on Cedeño’s prognosis – he said the wrist was the main issue and the trainers would evaluate him tonight and prior to Friday’s contest.