Josttin Diaz homered for the third straight game and Efraín Contreras pitched six shutout innings, but the TinCaps let a two-run eighth-inning lead get away and lost to the Lake County Captains 3-2 on Wednesday at Classic Park.
The Captains lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings and reduced their magic number to clinch the title to three with the victory. Four games remain in the regular season.
Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, the Captains rallied against the Fort Wayne bullpen. With one out, Miguel Mendes gave up a single, bringing Luke Boyd into the game. Boyd unleashed a wild pitch, walked two hitters to load the bases and then gave up a pair of singles that brought in three runs before the side was retired.
The TinCaps took the lead in the seventh, breaking a scoreless tie when Diaz ripped a two-run homer to right. The 20-year-old Diaz had three career home runs in 105 career games before hitting three in the last three games.
Contreras turned in easily his best start of the season, pitching more than five innings for the first time and striking out six while walking one and giving up four hits.