Making a bid to climb back to .500 and notch their first five-game winning streak since August 2019, the TinCaps got off to the best start imaginable, with Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill leading off the bottom of the first with a towering home run to right, his second homer in as many nights.
Fort Wayne added two more long balls and collected 12 hits, but, as it has so often this season, the team's bullpen was not able to hold serve in the late innings and visiting Dayton roared back to win 8-6 in front of an announced crowd of 6,505 at Parkview Field on Thursday.
The loss was just the seventh in 22 games for the TinCaps (29-31), who dropped back behind Dayton (30-30) in the Midwest League East Division standings after pulling into a tie for third with a doubleheader sweep of the Dragons on Wednesday.
Both TinCaps losses in their last 10 games have come in contests they once led by three runs.
"The vibe in the clubhouse is good," said manager Jonathan Mathews, who remained upbeat despite the defeat. "The term I use, they shower really well and they forget about it and come back and we'll get back to work and go get 'em again (Friday). ... (We're) playing very well."
Merrill drove in three runs in Wednesday's twin bill, including a home run, and stayed hot Thursday, starting Fort Wayne's night at the plate with his sixth homer of the year, golfing a back-foot breaking ball 365 feet into the hazy night air.
A home run in back-to-back games for Jackson Merrill!The top-ranked @Padres prospect puts the @TinCaps on the board first: pic.twitter.com/gfHHTo6nkR— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 15, 2023
"I was really looking for a heater," Merrill said. "First couple of swings, I was a little off of it and then I saw a curveball break early and I was like, 'Yeah I should go on this, try to elevate it.'"
Fort Wayne immediately tacked on, as No. 2 hitter Jakob Marsee dumped a bloop double down the left-field line, stole third and raced home with his league-leading 46th run when the throw to third from catcher Mat Nelson sailed into left.
The TinCaps again extended their lead in the second, when Carlos Luis made a very similar swing to that of Merrill and ripped a solo homer 357 feet to right, his third four-bagger of the year and first since May 21.
Merrill kept the Fort Wayne offensive onslaught going in the fifth, when he went with a 2-0 pitch, slapping it the other way to left with two on. The ball landed on the left-field line, bringing Joshua Mears and Juan Zabala around to score and extend Fort Wayne's lead to 6-2.
That seemed as though it would be enough for Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who came in sporting a 1.67 ERA. Bergert zipped through the early innings, striking out four in the first two frames and retiring the first six hitters he faced with a biting slider his most powerful weapon before a single, a walk and a Jack Rogers two-run triple – chopped down the right-field line and just out of the reach of first baseman Nathan Martorella – spoiled his shutout.
But Bergert steadied himself, striking out back-to-back Dragons to strand Rogers on third and notched his eighth whiff to start the fifth inning. A Dayton rally followed, however, with two doubles and a single bringing in a pair of runs and ending the right-hander's night after 4 2/3 innings with Fort Wayne up 6-4. It was the first time in 11 appearances this year the former West Virginia pitcher had given up more than two runs.
The TinCaps clung to their lead through the sixth behind reliever Edwuin Bencomo, but in the seventh right-hander Ruben Galindo surrendered back-to-back singles to open the frame, bringing Dayton within 6-5. Nelson collected a broken-bat single to left to knot the score and Justice Thompson put Dayton in front for good with a booming triple off the wall in right-center on an 88 mph hanging slider Galindo left up and out over the plate. A fifth hit in the inning off Galindo scored Thompson and the Dragons had all the tallies they would need to snap Fort Wayne's win streak.
Merrill went 3 for 4, coming up a triple short of the cycle, drawing a walk and running his RBI total for the series to six after coming into the set in an 0-for-9 mini-slump.
Martorella smashed Fort Wayne's third home run of the night in the bottom of the third, getting a pitch up and on the inner third and sending it well over the wall in right for his 10th home run, tying him for the league lead in long balls and sending the TinCaps to a 4-2 edge. The slugger knew he had a home run as soon as he hit it, dropping his bat immediately and watching it fly.
3rd Inning: 3rd Home Run👏 Nathan Martorella pic.twitter.com/vA69oBwFKx— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 16, 2023
"It was great, I was in the dugout with my hands up the whole time," Merrill said of Martorella's and Luis's homers. "I saw them hit (them) and I was like, 'Yeah, that's gone.' ... We tried to put a little foot down on their throat, but stuff doesn't go our way sometimes."
In the first four innings, the TinCaps hit three home runs, flew out to the warning track three times and hit two more fly balls with home run distance which twisted foul.
The loss also ended a four-game Fort Wayne winning streak against Dayton.