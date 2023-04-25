Coming off a road trip in which they lost five of six games to the Peoria Chiefs, the TinCaps did not get the kind of home cooking they were looking for in their return to Parkview Field, falling to the Great Lakes Loons 4-2 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,220.
Fort Wayne led 2-0 through six innings, but Great Lakes (8-8) knotted the score on a two-run home run from Yunior Garcia in the seventh and went in front in the eighth on a two-out RBI double from Jake Vogel, spoiling the TinCaps' homecoming and sending Fort Wayne to its sixth loss in seven games.
"I thought our at-bats were pretty good, I thought we were one hit away numerous times, but at some point you have to get that big hit," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "We stick with the process and that's easy to say, hard to do because nobody likes to lose and we've been losing."
Fort Wayne went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.
TinCaps starting pitcher Bodi Rascon bounced back from a nightmare outing against the Chiefs, in which he recorded only two outs and gave up four runs on two hits and two walks, with one of the best starts by a TinCaps hurler this year: five shutout innings with six strikeouts against three walks and two hits. He took a hard-luck no decision.
"My intent was a lot better," said Rascon, who turned in his longest scoreless outing since July 24 while Padres director of pitching development Rob Marcello was in attendance. "I feel like my last outing, I was a little off, it was just more arm action. I felt like this game, it was all about intent, I wasn't worried about what they were doing."
The TinCaps (4-12) jumped in front in the third, when Marcos Castañon got a two-out rally going with a walk on a 3-2 count. First baseman Nathan Martorella hit next and hooked a line drive into the left-field corner for what turned into a run-scoring triple after Martorella flopped face-first into third to beat the relay throw.
The triple was Martorella's first in 44 professional games and it gave him his seventh RBI in the last seven games. The first-sacker also walked and has been on base in all 16 of his team's games this season, the only player in the Midwest League who can say that. No other player in the league got on base in more than his team's first nine games.
Lucas Dunn followed Martorella with a line-drive single to right to make it 2-0. The hit snapped an 0-for-22 stretch for Dunn. The third baseman did not have a hit in 21 at-bats in last week's road trip, but has eight hits and has reached base 11 times in his last five home games.
With the conditions extremely inhospitable for hitters – ball after ball died off the bat of batsmen from both teams – that two-run lead held up through six innings. But in the seventh, Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo issued a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Garcia, the designated hitter, got a pitch up and launched it through the cool night air to the lawn seats for his third long ball of the year and second in the last three games.
Right-hander Aaron Holiday replaced Mundo on the mound in the eighth, hoping to continue a stretch in which he had worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings over his last two appearances while striking out eight, walking none and giving up only one hit. He retired the first two hitters, but then gave up a single to Alex Freeland and walked Taylor Young.
Vogel hit next and though Holiday jammed him, he was able to muscle a blooper down the right-field line to bring in the go-ahead run. Right-fielder Joshua Mears' throw went to second and hit Vogel as he slid in with a double, caroming away into left to permit Young to score.
The TinCaps loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but second baseman Kervin Pichardo swung through a hanging breaking ball from reliever Antonio Knowles to end the inning. Knowles punctuated the whiff with a shout and an exaggerated fist pump.
"As far as the effort and the care and all of that is there," Mathews said. "It's just a matter of putting the offense and the defense and the pitching and the special teams and all of it together for a streak of a few games."
Rascon lowered his ERA from 9.82 to 4.15, touching 93 mph with his fastball and getting most of his strikeouts with the heater, which he set up with a pair of sharp breaking pitches, a curveball in the low 80s and a slider in the mid-80s. He did not have his best stuff and was a little erratic with his fastball command, but he battled and finished strong, retiring the side 1-2-3 in the fifth with two strikeouts. He whiffed his final hitter swinging with a 91 mph fastball and slapped his glove as he walked off the mound.
Rascon got significant help from the Fort Wayne defense in the second inning, when right-fielder Joshua Mears cut down Taylor Young trying to score from second on a Garcia single. Mears made a nearly perfect play, fielding the ball on one hop with all his momentum pointed toward home plate and uncorking a one-hop throw which landed exactly where catcher Juan Zabala needed it to be in order to grab it and apply the tag to a sliding Young on a bang-bang play.
Fort Wayne's defense stifled another Great Lakes chance in the sixth, when a double and an infield single put runners on the corners against Mundo with two outs. On the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Alex Freeland tried to take second to get the tying run in scoring position, but Zabala threw him out for the TinCaps catcher's second caught-stealing of the year.
TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, played for the first time since last Wednesday, when he was lifted from the game because of nausea. He notched an infield single in five at-bats.
Loons pitchers Ronan Kopp, the starter, and Jake Pilarski, the reliever who worked a scoreless ninth, touched 99 mph with their fastballs.