MIDLAND, Mich. – Albert Fabian stood completely still on the top step of the dugout, frozen in place for several long minutes, even as his teammates embraced and shook hands with one another around him.
The TinCaps’ season was over, but the Fort Wayne designated hitter’s eyes were still locked on the field, as though his body refused to acknowledge the end of the campaign.
The season ended Friday night with a 2-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the East Division Championship Series at Dow Diamond. Kai Murphy homered for the TinCaps and left-hander Austin Krob pitched three scoreless innings.
Right-hander Jared Karros baffled Fort Wayne for five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out six to earn the victory.
The defeat concluded the Fort Wayne franchise’s 30th campaign in the Summit City. Although the team has made the playoffs 17 times in those years, it has reached the Midwest League Championship Series, where it would have advanced with a win Friday, only three times and has won just one MWL title, in 2009.
The TinCaps gave up just five runs in the series, winning the opener 5-0, then dropping Game 2 on Thursday 3-2.
“At the end of the night, we didn’t score enough runs and the same (Thursday),” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Going into the series, if we had said we were going to give up five runs in three games, yeah, I would take that every single time.
“We pitched our a-- off and competed. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys in a room.”
The decisive Game 3 was scoreless into the bottom of the third when, with two outs and the bases empty, Taylor Young tapped a slow roller toward to the left side off Fort Wayne starter Dylan Lesko. Third baseman Carlos Luis saw the ball bounce off the heel of his glove, turning it into a cheap hit.
That brought Great Lakes catcher Dalton Rushing, the league’s No. 2 OBP man during the regular season, to the plate and he ripped a line drive up against the wall in right-center. Fort Wayne center fielder Lucas Dunn nearly made a spectacular leaping catch, but the ball popped out of his glove as he went to the ground. Right fielder Tyler Robertson picked up the ball and threw it toward the infield and Fort Wayne nearly got Young at the plate, but catcher Anthony Vilar couldn’t quite handle the relay throw and Young scored to make it 1-0, precipitating a sea of white in the stands as the Great Lakes fans waved the towels they’d been given on the way in to the stadium.
Lesko, the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, proceeded to struggle in the fourth, issuing a walk, unleashing a wild pitch and then giving up another RBI double, this time to Alex Freeland to make it 2-0.
Another walk ended the 20-year-old top prospect’s night after three-plus innings, four hits, three strikeouts and two runs.
“Rushing was probably sitting on a change-up and he hit that ball off the wall, … but other than that (Lesko) was really good,” Mathews said. “He gave us everything we wanted, they just got a couple of big hits.”
Fort Wayne remained two runs down until the sixth, when Murphy took a 1-1 pitch from reliever Peter Heubeck and ripped it on a line into the right field corner and just a few feet over the top of the wall for a solo homer to cut the deficit in half.
Murphy was in the lineup in place of Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala, who had started the first two games of the series. The Fort Wayne left-fielder homered for the second time in three games after hitting none in his first 25 games in High-A with Fort Wayne.
Krob came on in relief of Lesko in the fourth and escaped a two-on, none-out situation with no further damage. The southpaw was Fort Wayne’s best starter down the stretch of the regular season and pitched on short rest Friday out of the bullpen.
The Fort Wayne bullpen, which ranked 10th in the 12-team league in ERA during the regular season, gave up one run in 13 innings in the series.
The TinCaps led off the seventh and eighth with singles, but the runner did not get past first on either occasion. Fort Wayne went 1-2-3 in the ninth, leaving Great Lakes celebrating and Fabian, left in the hole, sitting still.
“Obviously you want to come out on top, and it sucks to end the season, but you know that’s a possibility coming into it,” Murphy said. “That’s the beauty of these playoff series – everything’s on the line. At the end of the day it’s a lot of fun.
“We had fun for three games, I think. That sounds childish, but that’s really what it is. We’re all playing a game.”