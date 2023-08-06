It was a costly Sunday for the TinCaps at Parkview Field.
Not only did Fort Wayne lose to the Great Lakes Loons 13-3 in the finale of six-game series, extending its series winless streak to four going back to mid-July, and not only did that defeat drop the TinCaps into a tie with Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot, but the TinCaps also saw left-handed pitcher Bodi Rascon exit the game after just 2 2/3 innings with an arm injury.
None of the six games in the series were decided by fewer than three runs as the teams alternated relatively drama-free victories. Fort Wayne won 10-5 Tuesday, 10-0 Thursday and 10-1 Saturday, but lost 5-2 Wednesday and 8-4 Friday (after falling behind 8-0) before Sunday's blowout defeat.
"It just seemed like one team jumped out early or the other one did and then boat-raced to the end," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "And that happens sometimes, when you get an early lead, then you manage your bullpen a little differently than you do when you're trailing and sometimes those games can get away."
Juan Zabala, who played for the Loons in 2021 and 2022, blasted his second home run in as many days for the TinCaps – known for the last four of consecutive games as the Hoosier State Tenderloins in honor of Indiana's unofficial state sandwich – and red-hot Graham Pauley had two more hits.
In the top of the third inning, Rascon, pitching in relief after opener Victor Lizarraga worked an inning in his first start back from the injured list, surrendered a single to Yeiner Fernandez and then an RBI double to Nick Biddison. That gave Great Lakes a 4-3 lead the visitors would widen the rest of the afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 4,153.
In the fourth, Rascon issued a walk, committed a throwing error and then hit a batter after surrendering a sacrifice fly that made it 5-3.
It was at that point the Fort Wayne lefty indicated he had felt an issue with his elbow. He threw one pitch to test the arm, but headed for the dugout as soon as he released it.
"He threw (the test pitch) and it felt funny so we got him out of there," Mathews said.
The manager said he would have to speak with trainer Lauren Gottschall before knowing the next step for Rascon.
The 22-year-old southpaw had been Fort Wayne's most consistent pitcher over the previous six weeks, posting a 1.33 ERA in a half-dozen starts since late June entering Sunday.
If Rascon goes on the injured list, it would leave Lizarraga as the last man standing from the six-man rotation with which Fort Wayne entered the campaign. The right-hander skipped his start against West Michigan last week because of a non-COVID illness and returned to give up three runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning.
The first three Loons notched singles off the 19-year-old right-hander and the visitors might have had a bigger first inning had Pauley not made a diving stab of a one-hop rocket to second from Great Lakes' Dalton Rushing and started a spectacular 4-6-3 double play. The twin killing brought in the game's first run, but gave Lizarraga a momentary reprieve before he issued a walk and gave up a two-run double off the wall in right-center to Griffin Lockwood-Powell.
Pauley helped the TinCaps close the gap in the bottom of the first, singling to right to drive in Nerwilian Cedeño, who had also singled. Then, with runners on first and third, Pauley broke for second; the throw from behind the plate was pulled into center field, giving Nathan Martorella, who had a walked earlier in the frame, an opportunity to trot home to bring his team within 3-2.
Pauley added a double high off the wall in the seventh, missing a home run by less than a foot. The lefty-swinging slugger has multiple hits in six of his last nine games and 18 RBI in his last 11 contests.
Zabala's home run, a no-doubt solo drive to left-center, in the second inning completed Fort Wayne's early comeback. It was the season-high fifth four-bagger of the year for the TinCap designated hitter.
Fort Wayne was within three runs as late the eighth inning, but poor command helped the Loons plate seven runs across the eighth and ninth. TinCaps relievers Tyler Young, Alan Mundo and Jose Geraldo combined to issue eight free passes over 2 1/3 innings to finish a forgettable game for the home team on the mound.