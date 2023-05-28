Joshua Mears added to his recent string of clutch hits, which has now reached historic proportions, and TinCaps pitching excelled for a fourth consecutive game, but Fort Wayne saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts in the finale of a six-game series at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps (19-26) missed a chance to draw even with Lansing (21-24) in the Midwest League East Division standings and climb out of sole possession of the division cellar, but still felt positive after taking four of six games from the Lugnuts, winning their first home series of the season and their third series in the last four overall.
"We've really gained traction here in the last couple of weeks especially," first-year TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "And honestly all through May. (Sunday), it was a good baseball game, tough day to hit and they pitched it pretty well. You wanna win, but you can handle those. We did get the series win, so that's something to look forward to going into this next series."
The TinCaps are in the midst of a 12-game homestand, their longest of the year. They'll have a day off today before starting a six-game set at home against in-state rival South Bend (23-21), the defending league champion, which has spent much of the season in first place in the league's West Division, but has lost four in a row entering Sunday to fall into third.
Fort Wayne entered Sunday riding one of its most dominant stretches of mound work in recent years, having pitched back-to-back shutouts for the first time since July 3-4, 2018 with 27 consecutive scoreless innings in all since the second inning Thursday.
That streak came to an end early Sunday as Jack Winkler ripped an infield single wide of third to lead off the game, stole second and then came in to score on a Junior Perez single through the middle off Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga. The RBI hit ended the streak at 27 2/3 frames, 7 1/3 shy of the TinCap record of 35 set in July 2009.
The Lugnuts got to Lizarraga in nearly exactly the same way in the third with Winkler roping a double into the left-field corner and coming around to score with two outs when Perez yanked a sharp single to right for a 2-0 lead.
Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, lasted four innings and struck out three without a walk while giving up five hits. He had left his previous start after only two innings as he dealt with a non-COVID illness.
"I thought he was OK, he wasn't as good as he can be," Mathews said. "There's things he can improve on. I didn't think he controlled the running game very well to be honest. Some of those things are little, but in a 2-1 game those things matter.
"But it was nice to see Liz, he was in the strike zone. ... For the most part I thought it was a pretty nice day for him."
It was a frustrating day for the Fort Wayne hitters, many of whom came back to the dugout after difficult at-bats muttering to themselves, angrily tossing equipment around, or both.
They were stymied through four innings by Lansing starter Christian Fernandez before finally finding the range in the fifth. First baseman Carlos Luis got the inning started with a soft single to right, ending a string of 12 straight TinCaps set down by Fernandez after Jackson Merrill opened the bottom of the first with a single. Jakob Marsee followed Luis with a sharp one-hopper to short and beat the relay throw to first to prevent a double play, then moved to second when catcher Colton Bender rolled a single through the left side of the infield.
After Justin Farmer struck out, Mears blooped another soft single, this time to left, and Marsee raced around from second to bring the TinCaps within a run.
Mears has driven exactly one run in seven consecutive games, the first TinCap to put together a seven-game RBI streak since Dustin Peterson in 2014.
"I'm just trying to help the team any way I can," the Padres' No. 14 prospect said. "I'm not trying to make things too complicated, just put the ball in play and good things will happen."
Marsee has scored five runs in five games since being moved from the leadoff spot to the No. 6 hole in the order. He is second in the Midwest League with 35 runs scored.
Fort Wayne made a bid to get even in the sixth, when third baseman Marcos Castañon ripped a double in the left-center gap to lead off the inning, but he was stranded on third.
The TinCaps managed just six hits in all, only one for extra bases.
Fort Wayne's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Lizarraga, extending the relief corps' streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 16 1/3 over the last four games. Prior to that, the TinCap bullpen ranked 10th in the Midwest League in ERA at 4.91.