The TinCaps managed only two hits and lost for the fifth time in six games, falling 9-0 to the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois, in the finale of a six-game series. Fort Wayne (4-11) fell to 1-8 on the road this season.
The TinCaps were shut out for the third time this year one day after scoring 11 runs on 15 hits. They walked six times, but went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. Carlos Luis had a double, Marcos Castañon singled and walked and Nathan Martorella walked to push his season-opening on-base streak to 15 games. No one else in the Midwest League got on base in more than the first eight games.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill was not in the lineup for the fourth straight game after being removed from Wednesday's contest because of nausea.
Right-hander Jared Kollar, who was called up to Fort Wayne earlier this week, made his first High-A appearance and pitched three shutout innings to start the game, striking out two and walking three.
In the fourth, however, reliever Reinier Parra, making his affiliate debut after spending the last two seasons in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, walked three and gave up four singles before getting removed after recording just one out. He was charged with four runs.
The Chiefs had 11 hits and walked seven times. They left 12 on base despite going 7 for 16 with runners in scoring position. They scored two runs off Fort Wayne right-hander Ethan Routzahn in the fifth and three more off righty Adam Smith in the seventh.
Roster moves
Prior to the game, the Padres announced Parra would take the roster spot of San Diego's No. 6 prospect, right-hander Adam Mazur, the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa, who will be placed on Fort Wayne's Development List. Mazur had a 4.50 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings over his first two starts.
A trip to the Development List can come for any number of reasons. Last year, outfielder Joshua Mears was placed on Fort Wayne's DL and was sent to the Padres' training facility in Arizona to try to work on some of the swing-and-miss tendencies in his game. He did not play for a couple of weeks, then spent a couple more weeks in the Arizona Complex League before returning to Fort Wayne.
Mazur is in his first season as a professional and putting him on the DL rather than the injured list suggests the Padres might have seen something mechanically they want to fix before he takes the mound again. It is unclear when he might return to the TinCaps. He had been scheduled to start Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Fort Wayne reliever Keegan Collett was also placed on the Development List, making room on the roster for Kollar, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent the Padres signed out of Rutgers last summer. Collett's trip to the DL makes more sense as he has an 11.57 ERA with six walks over 2 1/3 innings in three appearances to start the season. Kollar spent the second half of last year pitching at Low-A Lake Elsinore, going 0-1 with a 5.27 ERA in seven appearances (three starts). He struck out 13 and walked three in 13 2/3 innings and seems as though he could fill in for Mazur in the rotation while the second-round pick is on the DL.
Parra, 21, signed with the Padres out of the Dominican Republic in 2019 and spent 2021 and 2022 in the Arizona Complex League, posting an ERA above nine in 28 games with 35 walks in 42 innings.
Up next
The TinCaps have Monday off and will start a six-game series at Parkview Field against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.