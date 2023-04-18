The TinCaps dropped the opener of a six-game series in Peoria, Illinois, against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, falling 8-5 despite a three-run home run and four RBI from Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill. Fort Wayne fell to 0-4 on the road and 3-7 overall.
Fort Wayne starter Bodi Rascon did not make it out of the first inning, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while recording just two outs. A three-run home run to Aaron McKeithan was the big blow. The TinCaps trailed 5-0 after two innings.
Merrill pushed his team back into the game with his second home run of the season in the third inning, a blast pulled to right on a fastball over the inner third of the plate.
👀 Jackson Merrill with an absolute laser.The @Padres' top prospect drills a three-run jack for the @TinCaps. pic.twitter.com/rhbZu9IS49— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 19, 2023
Two batters later, Fort Wayne designated hitter Nathan Martorella hit his second home run of the year – and second in as many days – to bring the visitors within 5-4. Martorella has reached base safely in all 10 games this season, the only player in the Midwest League to do so. He was also the only player to reach in the first nine games.
The TinCaps trailed 6-4 in the fifth when they put the first two runners on with a Justin Farmer single and a Jakob Marsee double. Merrill flied to center to bring in Farmer, but Marcos Castañon and Martorella struck out, leaving Marsee stranded on third.
Aaron Holiday pitched three shutout innings in relief for Fort Wayne, surrendering a lone hit and striking out five without a walk. He has not issued a walk in five innings since walking all three hitters he faced in his first outing of the season April 8 at West Michigan.
Merrill, the No. 10 prospect in baseball according to Fangraphs, started his tenure with the TinCaps 1 for 19, but is 8 for 20 since over the last five games with three doubles, two home runs, eight runs scored and five RBI. He is slugging .750 in that span and has just three strikeouts in 42 plate appearances this year.