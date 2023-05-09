The TinCaps’ matchup against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday could not have started better for Fort Wayne.
On the mound for Fort Wayne, right-hander Keegan Collett whiffed the side in order in the first inning and in the bottom half TinCaps center fielder Jakob Marsee led off with a low line drive to the concourse in right for a go-ahead home run.
Everything seemed to be going Fort Wayne’s way in its return to Parkview Field after a road series victory over Lake County last week. Then it all changed.
Collett dominated the early innings, striking out the first seven hitters he faced, but he walked Tanner Allen with one out in the third and then surrendered a long home run to left from No. 9 hitter Joshua Zamora, the first Beloit hitter to put the ball in play.
That was the start of a powerful night for the visitors, who clubbed 17 hits, seven extra-base hits and three home runs on the way to a 14-4 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,643 on a picturesque night in downtown Fort Wayne.
“It was a pretty cool start with the way (Collett) started and then Marsee with the leadoff homer, so you’re like, ‘OK, here we go,’ ” Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Then, obviously it turned a little bit on us.”
The matchup was the opener of a six-game series between the Midwest League West Division-leading Sky Carp (17-10) and the East Division-cellar-dwelling TinCaps (9-19). Fort Wayne has dropped six of its last seven at Parkview Field.
Marsee’s blast in the first inning was his second long ball of the season and second in as many games. In addition, the four-bagger marked the ninth straight game a Fort Wayne player has homered. Marsee also walked, giving him 25 this year, third in the Midwest League.
Nathan Martorella, who came into the game 10th in the league in the on-base plus slugging, singled twice and walked twice.
The TinCaps also had 11 hits but went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position, stranding multiple runners on in the first and fourth and grounding into a double play to end a two-on threat in the third.
Beloit broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Fort Wayne had a chance to break the game open early as Jackson Merrill rolled a single through the right side after Marsee’s home run and Marcos Castañon followed with a walk. But Martorella flew out to deep left-center, ending Fort Wayne’s perfect start. Lucas Dunn popped to second and Carlos Luis grounded to third to end the threat.
Merrill went 2 for 5 and has eight hits over the last five games, including five in the last two contests.
Collett made the 1-0 lead stand up for 2 1/3 innings as he rolled through the Beloit lineup to open the game, using a fastball up to 95 mph, a slider in the high 80s and a sharp-breaking curveball to keep the Sky Carp from so much as putting the ball in play.
He started for the first time since 2019 in part because TinCaps right-hander Garrett Hawkins went on the seven-day injured list before the game. Collett stepped in after pitching no more than an inning in any of his first four appearances this season and kept Beloit’s offense completely stymied until walking Allen on a full count.
“I thought the best part was I had the defense positioned perfectly for those first seven hitters,” Mathews said, smiling. “But yeah, (Collett’s) stuff is as good as anybody’s, and when he’s in the strike zone like he was (Tuesday), he’s going to be tough to hit and he was.”
Unfortunately for Collett, he would not record another out after the string of strikeouts as Davis Bradshaw followed Zamora’s homer with a double and Kahlil Watson walked to chase the right-hander from the game. He was eventually charged with three runs.
Three Fort Wayne relievers – Ruben Galindo, making his High-A debut, Aaron Holiday and Ethan Routzahn – each saw the deficit grow on their watch, with Routzahn giving up eight runs on eight hits and a walk in two innings.
“We couldn’t eliminate the big inning,” Mathews said. “We just couldn’t stop the bleeding.”
Castañon drove in Merrill with an RBI double in the ninth and Martorella followed with an RBI single, giving the TinCaps their only two hits of the night with runners in scoring position.