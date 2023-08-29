Mother Nature provided an excuse – peppering Parkview Field for about an hour’s worth of rain during Tuesday’s game – but the TinCaps didn’t buy into that being a storyline after an 8-3 loss to the South Bend Cubs dealt a blow to Fort Wayne’s playoff hopes.
“It’s challenging, but I played at Louisiana-Lafayette, so I’m used to the rain. I hadn’t had it in a while, but I got used to it again real quick,” said second-year outfielder Tyler Robertson, who was one of Fort Wayne’s few bright spots, going 2 for 4 with two runs, a triple, a bunt single and a stolen base in front of an announced crowd of 3,786.
Fort Wayne, outhit 11-5, got a home run from second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño, who was 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Catcher Colton Bender tripled and was 1 for 3, but his TinCaps lost for the fourth time in five games.
“Yeah, I don’t think (the rain) was that big of a deal,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Both teams were worried that we’d get the game started and then it would rain hard and we’d have to delay and burn our starting pitchers, but we ended up not having to and it worked out fine. I don’t know the weather played much of a factor.”
What did was the TinCaps’ inability to solve the Cubs’ pitching.
“It’s the game of baseball, it’s a game of failure,” Robertson said. “We’ve just got to keep working, and I think we’ll make adjustments tomorrow to the way they were pitching us, and we’ll be a whole new team tomorrow.”
South Bend starter Tyler Santana didn’t allow a hit until Robertson tripled and was brought in by a Cedeño groundout in the fourth, cutting a Cubs lead to 4-1. Santana worked six innings, giving up three hits and two runs, while striking out six with no walks. Johzan Oquendo finished the game for the Cubs, giving up two hits and one run, with one strikeout and no walks.
“We’ve just got to shower this one off and get back at it tomorrow,” Mathews said. “We’re going to keep doing the same work that we’ve been doing. We’ve been spending our days doing work, and then we play at night, and we’re going to keep doing the exact same thing.”
With 11 games left, the TinCaps (29-26 second half, 61-60 overall) trail the West Michigan Whitecaps by 2½ games for the second-half lead and final playoff spot in the East Division of the Midwest League. The Lake County Captains are a half-game ahead of the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne is still adjusting to a bevy of roster changes last week, but Robertson said the impact on the team’s chemistry has been negligible.
“We all knew each other already. We played with each other during spring training. But yeah, obviously, if you’re used to playing with a bunch of guys for the whole year, it’ll (have an effect), but I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” said Robertson, whose TinCaps are 7-6 this year against the Cubs (26-28, 52-67 in the West Division).
In the opener of a six-game series, the Cubs wasted little time in taking control. The first batter, Ezequiel Pagan, singled on his second pitch and then Brennen Davis tagged a 1-0 pitch over the left-center wall for a two-run home run. The second inning was eerily similar with Luis Verdugo smacking a first-pitch single followed by Josh Rivera blasting an 0-2 pitch into the left field seats for a 4-0 lead.
Fort Wayne’s starting pitcher, Edwuin Bencomo, worked five innings and gave up eight hits and five runs, striking out one and walking one. Relievers Joan Gonzalez, Keegan Collett and Cole Paplham combined to give up three hits and three runs.
South Bend got key offensive outbursts in the fifth inning, when a Davis double off the right-center wall was followed by a James Triantos RBI single for a 5-1 lead, and in the eighth inning, when Yohendrick Pinango drove in two runs with a single and then scored on an infield single by Rivera for an 8-2 lead. David and Moises Ballesteros were each 2 for 5 and Rivera was 2 for 4.