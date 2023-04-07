The San Diego Padres’ No. 7 prospect, Victor Lizarraga, suffered through a difficult High-A debut with the TinCaps who fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday afternoon, 8-2 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.
Fort Wayne has dropped back-to-back games to the Whitecaps to open the season.
Lizarraga, the Padres’ minor league pitcher of the year last season when he went 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA with Low-A Lake Elsinore, gave up three runs in the first and two more in the second, surrendering a double and two triples among his five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two, walked one and left the game with Fort Wayne trailing 5-0.
The TinCaps closed the gap in the fifth when Nathan Martorella doubled and Joshua Mears walked to put two on. With two outs, catcher Juan Zabala lifted a double to right, bringing in both runners and halting a streak of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Fort Wayne, which lost its season-opener 1-0 on Thursday.
The Whitecaps struck back in the bottom of the fifth when Ben Malgeri singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Malgeri hit a two-run home run to left-center off Fort Wayne reliever Adam Smith to complete the scoring. Malgeri also homered Thursday and has scored four runs and driven in three in two games.
Zabala had two hits for the TinCaps and leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee went 3 for 4, giving him four hits and five times on base in the first two games.
Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill went 0 for 4 and is 0 for 8 two games into his High-A tenure.
Bobby Milacki pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Fort Wayne.