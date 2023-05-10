Another huge night from Nathan Martorella was not enough to stop the TinCaps’ recent slide at Parkview Field.
Martorella, the Padres’ No. 23 prospect, went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk, but Fort Wayne fell 6-5 to Beloit on Wednesday. It was the seventh loss in eight games at the downtown stadium and second in a row to start a six-game series against the Midwest League West Division-leading Sky Carp, this time in front of an announced crowd of 2,684.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews contrasted the game favorably with Tuesday’s 14-4 defeat.
“Again, (our) at-bats were competitive I thought for the most part all night,” the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. “That team over there in the other dugout, they hit. And sometimes you’re going to get beat. … But tonight was a much better baseball game I felt like, so you can stomach this one a little bit better.”
Fort Wayne (9-20) led 5-4 into the top of the seventh, but TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits ran into trouble at that point, loading the bases with nobody out after two walks and allowing a perfectly-placed bunt single from Davis Bradshaw. With the bases full, Beloit’s Yiddi Cappe chopped a ground ball up the third-base line that hopped past Marcos Castañon, playing in on the grass, and rattled around in the Beloit bullpen. Two runs scored to put the Sky Carp (18-10) in front for good.
The TinCaps put two on in the seventh but couldn’t score and a Jakob Marsee leadoff walk in the ninth came to little as the next three hitters in the heart of the Fort Wayne order were retired. Martorella grounded into a force at second and Lucas Dunn struck out to end the game with Martorella at second representing the tying run.
Marsee, who came into the game with a 20% walk rate, drew two more walks. His 27 walks are third in the league.
The hosts went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and are 4 for 25 (.160) in the series in such situations, but they are encouraged by the 28 runners they’ve put on base in the two games against the Sky Carp.
“We have a goal of getting our fourth or fifth hitter up every single game five times and we’ve done that both nights,” Martorella said. “Just stick to it and we know it’s going to fall our way soon. Everyone’s working super hard every day.”
Fort Wayne trailed 3-0 after starting pitcher Jared Kollar surrendered three runs in the second inning, but Martorella doubled deep to center and Dunn drove him in with a single in the third and then Fort Wayne exploded in the fourth.
With two outs and the bases empty in the fourth, TinCaps catcher Juan Zabala got a fastball at the letters and unloaded on it, sending it 387 feet to left. The ball flew over the grandstand beyond the left-field wall and onto the concourse for his first home run of the year. Zabala had been in an 0-for-18 slump prior to the long ball and came into the night batting .097.
With Fort Wayne still trailing 3-2, Marsee drew a walk and Castañon reached on an error.
That brought Martorella to the plate against new pitcher Luarbert Arias, who came into the game with a 2.61 ERA in eight appearances. On a 1-1 count, the first baseman launched a fastball over the wall in right-center for his sixth home run of the year and a 5-3 TinCaps lead.
“I was just thinking to stay toward the center of the field,” Martorella said. “(Arias) was throwing hard, so I just knew I had to get on top of something and drive it out. Not overthinking, just trying to stick to my plan.”
Martorella’s six home runs this season – only two of which have been at home – are tied for second in the league and his 22 RBI are second. He has been on base seven times in the series with three extra-base hits.
The home runs from Zabala and Martorella mean Fort Wayne has homered in 10 straight games, a franchise record.
Dunn, the TinCaps’ second baseman, had two hits, his first multi-hit game since April 16, and a walk. Both of his knocks came off Beloit starter Jared Poland, a teammate of Dunn’s when they were in college at Louisville.
Fort Wayne reliever Raul Brito made his debut in the Padres’ organization after spending the previous seven seasons in the Miami farm system, including 44 games over the last two seasons with the Sky Carp. He tossed 2 1/3 innings and gave up a run on two walks and a hit against his former team.
Another Fort Wayne reliever, Alan Mundo, tossed two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out three, to keep Fort Wayne in the game in the final frames.