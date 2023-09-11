The TinCaps have not played a playoff game since 2017, but when they return to postseason play tonight, the players wearing their uniforms will be battle-tested.
Not only were a large group of them instrumental in Low-A Lake Elsinore’s run to the California League championship last season, but the TinCaps have also been playing games with playoff stakes for several weeks as they battled with West Michigan and Dayton for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot. It took eight wins in the last 11 games for the TinCaps to edge the Whitecaps by a half-game for the bid.
“I definitely feel these last two series specifically (six games against South Bend and six against Dayton to close the regular season) have been basically playoff games every single night and they’ve had that feel,” first-year Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. “So our guys have gone through that and that’s probably why you see Wild Card teams get into the World Series a lot. They play meaningful games right up to the end so they’re used to that.”
”I couldn’t be more proud heading into the playoffs with the effort these kids have put in on a nightly basis basically playing do-or-die, win-or-go-home baseball for at least the last two weeks.”
TinCaps get the real thing tonight when they open the best-of-3 East Division Championship Series against first-half champion Great Lakes, which helped put the TinCaps in the playoffs by beating West Michigan in Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale.
Game 1 of the series will be at Parkview Field, making it the first playoff game at the downtown stadium in five years and 363 days. That is when Fort Wayne hosted Quad Cities in Game 2 of the 2017 Midwest League Championship Series. The TinCaps lost that series and have waited another half-dozen years for their next chance at winning a second Midwest League crown.
Now they have the opportunity to match the accomplishment of the 2009 title-winners and the players are expecting a raucous atmosphere at home tonight.
“I saw that Fourth of July game and it was crazy,” TinCaps pitcher Victor Lizarraga said. “I know there hasn’t been a playoff game in a minute so I’m really looking forward to that.”
One of the disadvantages of Fort Wayne’s drive toward the playoffs at the end of the season was that it prevented the team from setting its rotation for the postseason. Because Sunday’s season-finale against the Dragons was critical, the TinCaps started Lizarraga, who has been one of their best pitchers in recent weeks, rather than saving him for the playoffs.
The 19-year-old right-hander, who pitched six shutout innings in a 4-2 loss to the Dragons, will not be among Fort Wayne’s starting pitchers for the East playoff series, but would be able to start Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series on Sunday on normal rest if Fort Wayne makes it that far.
The TinCaps will instead turn to 20-year-old right-hander Henry Baez in the opener tonight, then go with veteran southpaw Miguel Cienfuegos in Game 2 on Thursday.
Right-handed flame- thrower Dylan Lesko, 19, has started Fridays in recent weeks and would be a decent bet to get the ball in Game 3 on Friday if necessary.
That leaves not only Lizarraga out of the equation, but also 23-year-old lefty Austin Krob (3-0, 1.87 ERA in his last four starts).
Baez will be making only his fifth start with Fort Wayne after an up-and-down first handful of outings following a promotion from Lake Elsinore in mid-August. He went 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA at the lower level.
Mathews feels confident in the rotation the TinCaps have set up.
“We’re comfortable with Henry Baez; he’s been good, he’s thrown strikes, he’s given a chance,” the skipper said. “Cienfuegos has been a workhorse for us basically all year.”
The Loons, meanwhile, have had months to prepare for the playoffs after clinching a spot with their first-half division title. They won the first half with a 45-20 record, 5 1/2 games better than anyone else in the league.
Great Lakes was not nearly as impressive in the second half (31-35), but it still leads the league in ERA at 3.73 and has 23-year-old lefty Justin Wrobleski (4-4, 2.90 ERA) on the mound for Game 1. The southpaw was second in the Midwest League in strikeouts this year with 109 and his catcher, Dalton Rushing was second in OBP (.404) and eighth in slugging (.452).
Great Lakes took 7 of 12 meetings against Fort Wayne in August.
Still, Fort Wayne believes it’s well-positioned to make a postseason run.
“(We can be) really dangerous,” Lizarraga said. “If we start clicking and we get going, we just never stop. I trust these guys and even though I won’t be pitching, I love seeing them play from the bench.”