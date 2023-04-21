The TinCaps saw their losing streak extend to four Friday night as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois, falling 5-3 in Game 1 and 3-2 in Game 2 to go to 0-7 on the road this season.
Fort Wayne is 3-10 overall, the worst record in the Midwest League.
The doubleheader Friday was necessitated by a rainout Thursday. Both games went seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules for doubleheaders.
Missing for both games of Friday's doubleheader was TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, who sat out the twin bill after leaving Wednesday's game – on his 20th birthday – because of nausea. Merrill, the No. 10 prospect in baseball according to Fangraphs, was hitting .364 with two home runs and three doubles in the six games prior to his departure from the lineup. Manager Jonathan Mathews told The Journal Gazette Merrill's exit from the lineup Wednesday was "nothing major."
Game 1 on Friday saw Marcos Castañon hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, to give Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead in the third and Padres No. 14 prospect Joshua Mears hit his first long ball of the season to make it 3-1 in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, reliever Fort Wayne Nick Thwaits walked three and surrendered four runs as Peoria roared in front. The TinCaps went down in order in the sixth and seventh with five strikeouts across the two frames.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect, pitched four innings and gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. He is second in the the Midwest League in strikeouts per nine innings at 15.3.
In the second game, the TinCaps scratched their expected starter, Padres No. 7 prospect Victor Lizarraga, and started 26-year-old left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos instead. The reason for the scratch was not immediately clear. Lizarraga, 19, was the Padres' minor-league pitcher of the year last season but had gotten off to a rough start this year, going 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in his first two starts.
Cienfuegos surrendered a run in the bottom of the first and the Chiefs led 1-0 into the fifth, when the TinCaps loaded the bases with nobody out on singles from Jakob Marsee and Castañon and a walk to Nathan Martorella. A Lucas Dunn double play ground ball brought in the tying run.
In the sixth, however, Tyler Reichenborn greeted Cienfuegos with a fly ball down the line in right field on an 0-2 pitch. Mears chased it, but his leaping attempt came up short and the ball bounded away, forcing Marsee to come over from center to corral it. By the time he did, Reichenborn had his eye on home plate. Fort Wayne's relay home was high and the Peoria right-fielder slid in with an inside-the-park home run to put the Chiefs in front.
Cienfuegos retired the next two hitters, but then gave up a single and a double and the Chiefs added an insurance run. That became important when Fort Wayne put two on with a Marsee walk and a Castañon single in the seventh and a Dunn grounder brought Marsee in to bring Fort Wayne within a run. Cole Cummings struck out with the tying run on third to end the game.
Cienfuegos, in his first season in affiliated ball after spending several years in independent leagues, made the longest start by a TinCap this season, pitching a six-inning complete game and giving up two earned runs while striking out eight, walking none and surrendering only four hits. He has a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings this year.
Martorella continued his hot start to the season, drawing two walks and adding a single across the two games. He reached in both games and has been on base in all 13 games this year, the only player in the Midwest League to accomplish that feat. He was the only player in the league to get on base in the first nine games.