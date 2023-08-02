Henry Henry knew the TinCaps’ bullpen had been overtaxed recently.
A rainout, plus trips by starter Victor Lizarraga and relievers Alan Mundo, Chris Lincoln and Aaron Holiday to the injured list all within a few days of one another last week meant the Fort Wayne relief corps was stretched thin.
Henry, making his second start of the season Wednesday at Parkview Field, determined to pitch at least five or six innings against the Great Lakes Loons to save the relievers a few innings.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews had other plans.
Prior to the game, a 5-2 loss to the league-leading Loons in front of an announced crowd of 4,204, Mathews had been informed the Padres were promoting Henry, 24, to Double-A San Antonio, for whom he will start Friday against the Arkansas Travelers. The parent club wanted Henry to throw one inning, making his “start” for the TinCaps the equivalent of a between-starts bullpen session.
“I was trying to decide, do we tell him before the game or not,” Mathews said. “We decided to wait and give him his inning. So he comes out and we tell him he’s done and he’s like, ‘Why?’ which is what we expected. … I said, ‘Well, you’re going to pitch on Friday’ and he said, ‘Really?’ and I said, ‘In Little Rock (Arkansas).’ ”
Henry, who also pitched for the then-Low-A TinCaps in 2018 and 2019, will return to the level at which he has spent almost all of the last three seasons. He went 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 10 appearances with the TinCaps this year.
Before he got the news of his promotion, the right-hander from San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic had to endure a more thorough than-usual check of his hand for foreign substances from plate umpire Garret Griffin, delaying the dugout celebration to come. Mathews thought tape on Henry’s glove hand might have caused the lengthy inspection.
“He kind of ruined our moment,” Mathews said, smiling.
At first, Henry was disappointed at not being able to work deeper into the game for his by-then-former teammates – “I know the type of situation we’ve been in with our bullpen lately,” Henry said, through a translator. But he eventually embraced Mathews and then the rest of the TinCaps in turn, making his way through the dugout before jogging down the right-field line to the bullpen to greet the rest of the pitchers, as well. He spent most of the remainder of the game in the dugout.
“I enjoyed (watching the game) for a little bit, but then I was obviously a little sad because I love the guys here, we have a good group of guys,” Henry said. “I just want those guys to keep working hard because I know the type of guys we have in the locker room.”
Henry surrendered a home run to Great Lakes leadoff man Taylor Young, Young’s fourth of the season, on the second pitch of the game and left trailing 1-0, but the TinCaps (50-48, 18-14 second half) knotted the score in the sixth on a run-scoring groundout from first baseman Nathan Martorella, his league-leading 69th RBI of the year.
The Loons didn’t get a second hit until the seventh. Fort Wayne relievers Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez and Eric Yost, all making their professional debuts after getting signed by the Padres after the MLB draft this summer, combined to work five consecutive shutout innings, with a walk issued by Morgan the lone baserunner in that span.
But in the seventh, the Loons’ Alex Freeland greeted Yost with a home run, and Yost allowed two more runs in the inning.
Coupled with Dayton’s 4-1 win over Beloit, the Fort Wayne loss elevated the Dragons to a one-game lead over the TinCaps in the race for the Midwest League East’s second-half playoff spot. Dayton has won 10 of 11 games.