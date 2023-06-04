The TinCaps have seemed intent this season on proving the truth of the baseball maxim that hitting is contagious. Fort Wayne, which scored only four runs through its first five games, has been scoring in bunches lately.
And the South Bend Cubs found out Sunday just how infectious Fort Wayne's offense can be; the TinCaps piled up six runs in the seventh inning to break open what had been a tight game and defeat their in-state rival 8-2. Fort Wayne earned a split in the six-game series at Parkview Field.
"This group has played together a little bit and they're really good at sharing information," said manager Jonathan Mathews, whose team hasn't dropped any of its last three series, after a slow start to the season. "So you'll notice even if a guy punches out, he goes back to the dugout and he's talking to the guy that's on deck and describing the pitch characteristics. ... (I think that) leads to those innings where you're just passing the baton to the next guy."
The TinCaps (22-29) led 2-1 at the seventh-inning stretch. The bottom of the inning started innocently enough, with Fort Wayne's Lucas Dunn rolling a ground ball toward second. Cubs second baseman James Triantos fired to first, but the throw pulled first baseman Liam Spence off the bag and Dunn reached on an error.
Thus started an inning in which the TinCaps sent 10 hitters to the plate. Designated hitter Juan Zabala provided the big blow, ripping a screaming line drive off the wall in left with the bases loaded to drive in two and put Fort Wayne up 4-1. Two pitches later, Jakob Marsee bounced a seeing-eye single through the right side to drive in two more and make it a five-run advantage. Nathan Martorella added an RBI double later in the frame to score Jackson Merrill, who had walked.
"That's how it's been lately, once one person starts hitting, then the rest start hitting and following along," Marsee said. "It's just a roller-coaster and train that we follow and no one gets too high or too low. We just know at one point in the game it's going to come and that's what happened."
Marsee went 2 for 4 and scored a run, his 39th time crossing the plate this season, which ties him for the league lead.
Fort Wayne's victory, played in front of a sellout crowd of 7,235 on Military Appreciation Day at Parkview Field, concluded a season-long 12-game homestand for the TinCaps, who went 7-5 during the two weeks in the Summit City.
"I think it was really good we were able to win the homestand," Marsee said. "It's cool because we're starting to heat up and starting to gel and have fun together."
Justin Farmer, who singled to left in the big seventh inning, turned his first three-hit game of the season, ripping a single to right in the eighth off a 100 mph fastball from South Bend reliever Eduarniel Nunez. Farmer also scored a run.
The TinCaps initially went in front in the second inning as Lucas Dunn and Colton Bender started the frame with back-to-back doubles, Dunn's down the left-field line and Bender's into the opposite corner, to get the scoring started. Kervin Pichardo added an run-scoring groundout later in the frame to make it 2-0.
Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga (1-2) worked five innings, giving up a run on four hits while striking out two. That extended an outstanding stretch of work from the TinCaps' rotation, which posted a 1.42 ERA in 31 2/3 innings in the series against the Cubs.
Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo left the game in the seventh inning with what appeared to be a fingernail issue. He had dealt with a nail problem while pitching during the TinCaps' no-hitter against Dayton last month.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, fouled a pitch off his knee in the third inning and went down in significant pain. He stayed in the game and Mathews said the 2021 first-round pick was "fine."
Note: The TinCaps wore special camouflage jerseys for Military Appreciation Day. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, an organization which pays for flights to Washington D.C. for veterans to see their memorials. Complimentary tickets were available for veterans, active duty military, and their families.