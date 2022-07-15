Call them the Cardiac ’Caps.
For the third time in six games Thursday, the TinCaps scored a game-winning run in the eighth inning or later. This time, it was an eighth-inning RBI single from Lucas Dunn that did the trick, scoring Anthony Vilar from second and propelling Fort Wayne to a 5-4 victory over Lansing at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,562.
The triumph was the sixth in seven games and third in a row for the TinCaps (35-49, 8-10 second half). They are 12-3 against the Lugnuts this season.
“Music’s playing, … people are dancing, the guys are definitely happy we’re putting wins on the board,” said Dunn, who also walked and got hit by a pitch while scoring twice. “The vibes are much better.”
With the score knotted at 4 in the bottom of the eighth, Vilar got the decisive rally started with a 10-pitch walk. Max Ferguson drew another walk to put two on with one out and, after Robert Hassell III flew to center, Dunn ripped an single to left, scoring Vilar.
“Thank God Vilar got a good jump and was able to score easy,” Dunn said. “By the time I hit it, he was already head down, full steam. With two outs, he was hauling and it was nice to get to watch him cross.”
Vilar was Wednesday’s hero with a walk-off single in an 8-7 victory and he added a double to his pair of free passes Thursday, giving the TinCaps significant production from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
“I felt like he earned the right to play again,” Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito said. “Then he continued to get on base and do some cool things. He’s starting to figure some things out now and, … he was ready to roll once again today.”
Ramon Perez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to earn his second save of the season and whiffed Joshwan Wright with a hard-breaking curveball to end the game.
Fellow TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits kept the game tied from the sixth through the eighth with three perfect innings during which he struck out four and needed only 29 pitches. The right-hander who attended TinCaps games as a kid out of Fort Recovery, Ohio, earned the win to move to 3-3.
“He was perfect,” Esposito said of Thwaits. “That’s what efficiency looks like. I didn’t plan on running him out there for three, but it’s hard not to send him back out.”
The TinCaps broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the third inning. A two-run double to left from Hassell was the big blow and the Padres’ No. 1 prospect leads the Midwest League with a .311 batting average after going 2 for 5. He is scheduled to play in the Futures Game on Saturday in Los Angeles, which should keep him away from the team for the rest of the series.
The Lugnuts answered with two runs each in the fourth and fifth off TinCaps starter Robert Gasser, who gave up home runs to Jared McDonald and Alexander Campos on hanging sliders. He pitched five innings and struck out five.
The TinCaps have won four of the six games in their recent run of success by one run and have climbed to 10-10 in such games this season after starting the year 6-10.
“Close games are really fun because everybody has to contribute, everybody has to do their job,” Dunn said. “So when everyone’s working together to get those close wins, it just brings a team closer together and helps you further down the road.”
Note: Among those in attendance were Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, a Snider graduate, and Purdue Fort Wayne basketball players Jarred Godfrey and Anthony Roberts.